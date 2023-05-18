The best actors want to perform on Broadway, the best singers want to play on the Grand Ole Opry and the best writers want to come to the Buchanan County Public Library.
Adriana Trigiani, The New York Times best-selling author, will be visiting the Buchanan County Public Library Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m.
Trigiani became known to readers with her debut novel Big Stone Gap, published in 2000. Set in her hometown of Big Stone Gap, Virginia in the late 1970s, Big Stone Gap would begin a career that to date totals more than twenty books.
Featured Local Savings
Her latest book, The Good Left Undone, has been well received by critics and fans alike. “The Good Left Undone is an exquisite gem of a novel,” said author David Baldacci. “No one does historical fiction better than Trigiani.”
Trigiani is the first guest in the Lee Smith Speakers Series, named in honor of southern writer and Grundy, Virginia native Lee Smith.
“Lee has been so gracious to partner with us to start the series,” said Teresa L. Matney, Children’s Librarian and organizer of the event. “Having a writer of Adriana’s stature kickoff the series really shows the influence Lee’s work has had on others. One of the most beautiful things about Lee is her support of other writers and many of them, such as Adriana, want to visit her hometown and be a part of the series.”
In addition to being a talented writer, Trigiani has also directed the feature film adaptation of her novel Big Stone Gap. The film shot on location in Wise County, Virginia starred Ashley Judd, Patrick Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, John Benjamin Hickey, Jane Krakowski, Anthony LaPaglia, and Jenna Elfman.
She also directed “Then Came You,” a 2020 film based on a screenplay written by Kathie Lee Gifford and starring Gifford and Craig Ferguson.
In addition to writing and filmmaking, Trigiani is the host of Adriana Ink, an online show in which she interviews authors each week. The show features many of America’s most prominent writers and attracts thousands of viewers. Among them is Amy Stiltner, a Buchanan County resident and long time fan of Trigiani.
“We’ve been looking forward to meeting Adriana since she first mentioned the library a couple of years ago on Adriana Ink,” said Stiltner. “It’s going to be a great event for our community.”
Putting great events together has been a priority for Matney. In the past five years, Matney has arranged visits by numerous best selling authors, but Adriana has been at the top of her wish list.
“Adriana is everything the Buchanan County Public Library looks for in a guest,” points out Matney. “She has created a wonderful body of work as a writer, she loves meeting readers and she is a terrific speaker. No one can entertain and inspire an audience quite like Adriana.”
As the library’s staff prepares for Trigiani’s visit, they are also excited about celebrating the accomplishments of Buchanan County students who participated in the Origin Project during the 2022-2023 school year.
Trigiani co-founded the Origin Project, an in-school, year-round writing program that serves more than 2,700 students in Appalachia. Since 2021, the Buchanan County Public Library’s home school students and a class of students from Grundy High School have been a part of the project.
“Partnering with the Origin Project has created a wonderful opportunity for our students,” said Kelly Smith, the library’s teen coordinator. “We are so happy to have the chance to recognize the students who wrote stories that were published in this year’s collection. The Origin Project really has inspired our students to write and we are grateful to be a part of it.”
On the night of the event, Trigiani will present free copies of The Origin Project: Book Nine 2023 to the students who participated in the Origin Project.
“Adriana has not forgotten her Southwest Virginia roots and she understands the importance of libraries for a rural community,” said Matney. “The vast majority of events Adriana participates in are ticketed events where readers pay to have a chance to hear her speak and meet her. We are so proud that Adriana has chosen our library to have a free and open to the public event.”
A limited number of Trigiani’s books will be available for purchase on the night of the event. A book signing will follow her remarks and attendees are encouraged to bring their own books to have them signed. A shuttle bus will be operating to ensure that adequate parking is available.
“Don’t miss the chance to meet Adriana,” encourages Matney. “This is a night that people will create memories that they will cherish for years to come.
For more information about the event, visit the Buchanan County Public Library’s Facebook page or call the library at 276-935-5721.