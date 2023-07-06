The Barlow family of Buffalo New York recently visited Grundy to pick up their second rescue dog from the Buchanan County Humane Society. From left (front) Tony Pepperoni, Eric Barlow, Odie Baloney, Chris Barlow and (back) Buchanan County Humane Society president Stephanie Smith-Justus.
A Buffalo, New York couple recently adopted their second rescue dog from Buchanan County after finding a champion with their first.
Eric and Chris Barlow and Odie Baloney, a mix-breed champion agility dog, made the nine-hour journey from Buffalo to Grundy to adopt their newest member, Tony Pepperoni, a recent Buchanan County Humane Society rescue.
Odie Baloney was also a Buchanan County Animal Shelter rescue. Odie was found in 2018 in Buchanan County and then sent to a no-kill shelter in New York where Chris worked, fell in love and later made him the newest member of the family.
Buchanan County Humane Society president Stephanie Smith-Justus said that Odie Baloney visiting Buchanan County in late June was a memorable event since he was originally a dog from the Buchanan County Animal Shelter. “His mom Chris and dad Eric brought him to visit with me from Buffalo NY,” Smith-Justus added. “They also came because Odie was getting a new brother — from Buchanan County.”
Smith-Justus said Odie made an impression on her during his time at the animal shelter located in the Hoot Owl section of Grundy. “No one wanted him,” Smith-Justus said. “He was my shelter buddy that day, meaning I got him out of his kennel and allowed him to follow me around as a “dog test” for other animals to see how they reacted. A no-kill shelter was sending a transport to save some animals and they needed to know about the temperament of animals. Odie and I bonded. I even told my husband that if they didn’t choose Odie, he would come home with us until we could find safety for him. Thankfully, they chose him and he left with many others for NY.”
Saying that Odie is thriving in his new environment is an understatement. Since moving up North with the Barlows, Odie has begun training and competing in agility dog competitions, winning hearts and ribbons all over the Buffalo NY area.
Smith Justus said she got to know Chris from the rescues and kept up with Odie on social media. “His mom Chris was crazy in love with him,” Smith-Justus said. “He learned unbelievably fast — has about 40 tricks he performs and knows both verbal and visual commands. We continued to share stories and celebrate the life of Odie during the five years since his adoption and I follow his accomplishments on social media as do others.”
Smith-Justus said immediately when she saw Tony Pepperoni, she recognized the resemblance to Odie and sent Chris a message and a picture of the found dog. “I was also messaging the people who found the dog,” Smith-Justus added. “Before I could hit send, Chris messaged me and asked if I could help her get the dog if the owner wasn’t found and of course I said I would try.”
She was able to contact the owner of Tony Pepperoni who informed her that the family was looking for a home for Tony. Smith-Justus told Tony’s owner that she had a perfect home for him and the Barlow’s agreed.
Smith-Justus said that Odie, who was neutered and completely vetted by the Human Society prior to the adoption went from being unloved, unwanted and homeless, to inspiring the adoption of a second dog in need. “Odie Baloney and Tony Pepperoni sure have a wonderful second chapter to their life,” Smith-Justus concluded.
If anyone is interested in becoming a parent to a Buchanan County rescue, contact the Buchanan County Humane Society or visit the Buchanan County Animal Shelter located at 1191 Dogpound RD, Grundy, Virginia 26614. For more information contact the shelter at 276-935-4067.