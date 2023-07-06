dogs.JPG

The Barlow family of Buffalo New York recently visited Grundy to pick up their second rescue dog from the Buchanan County Humane Society. From left (front) Tony Pepperoni, Eric Barlow, Odie Baloney, Chris Barlow and (back) Buchanan County Humane Society president Stephanie Smith-Justus.

A Buffalo, New York couple recently adopted their second rescue dog from Buchanan County after finding a champion with their first.

Eric and Chris Barlow and Odie Baloney, a mix-breed champion agility dog, made the nine-hour journey from Buffalo to Grundy to adopt their newest member, Tony Pepperoni, a recent Buchanan County Humane Society rescue.

