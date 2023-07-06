Several new laws went into effect on July 1, for Virginians.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed hundreds of bills that were recently passed by the Virginia General Assembly in 2023.
Many of these laws address different types of crimes in Virginia, restrictions on hemp-derived products, absentee ballots, accessing adult websites, controlled substances, weapons, bullying in schools and even a law against foreign adversaries from buying farmland in VA, among others.
Here are some of Virginia’s most notable new laws.
Senate Bill 1515 requires an age verification for online pornography. The law will require online pornography websites to identify people's ages to make sure they are 18 years or older. Under the law, websites will have to use a "commercially available database" to verify the age and identity of a person. Those who do not could face a lawsuit covering damages resulting from a minor's access, as well as attorney fees and costs. The law deems "any description or representation" of nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sadomasochistic abuse as harmful material for people under the age of 18.
House Bill 1572 and Senate Bill 1291 makes “swatting” calls – fake emergency calls made to police, fire departments and other emergency personnel that lead to a response – a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia, which comes with up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine. If someone is seriously hurt during the emergency response, the violator could face a Class 6 felony (up to five years in prison). If someone is killed because of the fake 911 call, the violator could be charged with a Class 5 felony (up to 10 years in prison).
House Bill 1932 and Senate Bill 982 expand the move law to cover stopped drivers. The law will require drivers to make a lane change or slow down when passing stopped vehicles with activated hazard warning signal flashers, displayed caution signs or properly lit flares or torches. This requirement applies on certain highways when safe and reasonable to do so. A violation of the requirement will be considered a traffic infraction.
Another law (Senate Bill 855) bans aftermarket modifications that make headlights appear blue on vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, bicycles, mopeds and scooters.
Fentanyl mixtures are now deemed as “weapon of terrorism”. Under House Bill 1682, which also passed as Senate Bill 1188, any mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, will be considered a weapon of terrorism. "Knowingly and intentionally" manufacturing or distributing these substances will be considered a class 4 felony.
House Bill 1592 changes how school systems address bullying. Now, School principals or their designees are to notify parents of any student involved in an alleged bullying incident within 24 hours of finding out. Before, the principal was only required to notify parents of any investigation into alleged bullying within five school days.
Under House Bill 1948, witness requirements for absentee ballots have been removed. Absentee voters will be required to provide the last four digits of their social security number and birth year.
Switchblades are now allowed in public. House Bill 2298 switchblade removes knives and adds stiletto knives to the list of concealed weapons that are prohibited to carry in public.
There is now a tax credit for firearm safety devices. House Bill 2387 creates a firearm safety device tax credit, a nonrefundable income tax credit for taxable years 2023 through 2027 for any who buys one or more firearm safety devices. Anyone who claims this credit will be allowed a credit in the amount of up to $300 for the cost incurred in such a purchase. There is a cap of $5 million that the state will give out for this tax credit per year.
House Bill 2487 makes changes in solitary confinement in state prisons. Virginia prisons will have to provide incarcerated people in solitary confinement at least four hours “of out-of-cell programmatic interventions or other congregate activities per day” starting in July.
Senate Bill 1438 prohibits foreign adversaries from purchasing Virginia’s farmland. Foreign adversaries such as China and Iran will be banned from buying new farmland in Virginia starting in July after a Republican-led effort passed in February on bipartisan votes.
The upcoming ban applies to foreign governments or others the U.S. Secretary of Commerce has determined “to have engaged in a long-term pattern or serious instances of conduct significantly adverse to the national security of the United States or security and safety of United States persons.”
Thanks to House Bill 2012 and Senate Bill 1331, beginning July 1, people operating any unmanned aircraft system, such as a drone, will be banned from dropping items within any state or local correctional facility or juvenile correctional center without consent. The new law also prohibits people from using the devices to capture video or images of those incarcerated in those facilities. Violators could face a Class 1 misdemeanor.
