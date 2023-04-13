Two coal trucks collided on April 11, leaving two hospitalized and plenty of damage below the town of Grundy.

According to Virginia State Police Trooper J.W. Harris, at approximately 11:46 a.m., a vehicle was in the westbound lane of 460 waiting for traffic to clear to turn across the Poplar Gap (route 604) bridge below Grundy when at the same time, Teddy Looney of Vansant proceeded over the hill in a loaded tractor-trailer coal truck.

