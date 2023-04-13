Two coal trucks collided on April 11, leaving two hospitalized and plenty of damage below the town of Grundy.
According to Virginia State Police Trooper J.W. Harris, at approximately 11:46 a.m., a vehicle was in the westbound lane of 460 waiting for traffic to clear to turn across the Poplar Gap (route 604) bridge below Grundy when at the same time, Teddy Looney of Vansant proceeded over the hill in a loaded tractor-trailer coal truck.
Looney locked up his brakes to prevent rear-ending the turning vehicle and swerved across the center line hitting Jerry Coleman of Hurley who was also driving a tractor-trailer coal truck head-on.
Following the collision, Coleman’s truck continued, striking a Dodge 3500 truck towing a trailer. The Dodge 3500 was traveling behind Looney when the accident occurred.
Harris said that a Ford Explorer who was in the vicinity of the crash was damaged by debris from the accident.
Looney was transported via Med-Flight following the accident to a nearby hospital and remains critical. Coleman was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
Assisting the VSP included the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy Volunteer Fire Department, Big Rock Fire Department and Prater Rescue.
Harris said charges are pending, as the accident is still under investigation.