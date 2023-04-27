Michael and Sarah Oquin.jpeg

Michael and Sarah Oquin are the new owners of the Mountain View Marina & Campground at the Flannagan Reservoir in Dickenson County at 598 Marina Cove in Clintwood, VA.

 Submitted photo

CLINTWOOD, Va., — When Sarah and Michael Oquin bought the marina located on the Flannagan Reservoir in Dickenson County at 598 Marina Cove in Clintwood and renamed it the Mountain View Marina & Campground, they planned not only to operate the marina, but also to expand the variety of experiences offered there.

The services would range from providing a place to park a boat, to also serving as a place to launch from for any number of water sports including fishing, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding and pedal boating.

