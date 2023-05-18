A total of 18 seniors will graduate on May 19, 2023, from Mountain Mission School.

Commencement exercises will be held in the Upper Gym and will feature guest speaker Greg DePriest. Baccalaureate was held on May 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. in the MMS Worship Center with David Western as the guest speaker.

