A total of 18 seniors will graduate on May 19, 2023, from Mountain Mission School.
Commencement exercises will be held in the Upper Gym and will feature guest speaker Greg DePriest. Baccalaureate was held on May 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. in the MMS Worship Center with David Western as the guest speaker.
Josiah Hood, is the class valedictorian and Leule Sahlea is the class salutatorian.
Rounding out the top 10 are Jackson Mosley third; Abrianna Hartford fourth; Sydney Stanley fifth; Esther Simion sixth; Dawit Kasy seventh; Maria Tenzi Chacha eighth; Diana Polycarp ninth and Meema Marwa in tenth.
Hood, the son of Mark and Rachel Hood served on the school building cleaning crew all four years of high school and has narrowed his list of college choices down to Milligan University or Liberty University.
Leule Sahlea, the son of Bethlehem Kiapini is the class salutatorian. Sahlea plans to attend either Virginia Tech or University of Virginia with aspirations of becoming a physical therapist. He is a four-year letterman on the MMS varsity soccer team, two years as a member of the boys’ varsity basketball team, three years playing baseball and was a member of the choir and building cleaning crew for one year.
Jackson Mosley, ranked third, will attend Virginia Tech with plans on majoring in aerospace engineering.
Abrianna Hartford ranked fourth and will attend St. Mary’s College of Maryland, majoring in marine science.
Sydney Stanley, ranked fifth and will attend Emory and Henry College next year, majoring in nursing.
Esther Simion, ranked sixth, is undecided when it comes to which college to choose but is planning to major in nursing in hopes of becoming a nurse practitioner.
Dawit Kasy, ranked seventh will attend Quinnipiac University next year with plans on majoring in computer science.
Maria Tenzi Chacha, ranked eighth, will attend Wingate University next year with plans on majoring in business management.
Diana Polycarp, ranked ninth, will attend Southwest Virginia Community College and wants to major in graphic design.
Neema Marwa, ranked tenth, will attend Danville Community College next year with plans to become a nurse.
Members of Mountain Mission School Class of 2023 include Sydney Stanley, Sarah Mugisha, Esther Simion, Diana Polycarp, Feliseyana Fekreab, Neema Marwa, Abrianna Hartford, Maria Tenzi Chacha Left to right, back row: Kaleab Wolde, Leule Sahlea, Josiah Hood, Dawit Kasy, Cliff Gashumba, Abenezer Kebede, Nathan Irimaso, David Chacha, Jackson Mosley and Emanuel Chacha.