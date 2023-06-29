MECC Foundation Solar Accelerator Fund.JPG

A second round of funding to benefit the Solar Workforce Accelerator program at Mountain Empire Community College was recently approved by VCEDA. Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel, right, presented a ceremonial check to the MECC Foundation for $117,150 to Dr. Amy Greear, Mountain Empire Community College vice president for institutional advancement, center, to continue to grow the MECC Solar Workforce Accelerator program. Also pictured is Adam Wells, Appalachian Voices regional director of community and economic development.

 Submitted photo

WISE, Va.,— Mountain Empire Community College will continue to develop its Solar Workforce Accelerator Program due in part to an up to a $117,150 grant recently approved by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority for the MECC Foundation.

MECC previously applied jointly with Southwest Virginia Community College to develop the program which focuses on workforce development and training in the solar field. Through the program, students are trained and placed in paid internships. MECC recently applied to VCEDA for a second round of funding to be used to continue to grow the MECC program after a successful start to the program in 2022.

