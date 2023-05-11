It is trials and tiaras these days for Grundy High School alum Mary Rachael McGeorge.
McGeorge, a deputy Commonwealth Attorney in Washington County was named runner-up in the 2023 Miss Virginia USA pageant held on Apr 29-30 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, Virginia.
The two-day competition was fierce and each round was super competitive. In the end it came down to McGeorge and fellow contestant and eventual winner Ashley Williams standing center stage holding hands and waiting for the winner to be announced.
McGeorge said during that moment, she was at peace and knew no matter the judge’s final decision, she had given all that she had.
“This was the first time I had been eligible to compete in a few years,” McGeorge said. “In years past, I was very nervous during different parts of the competition, but this year I had complete peace the entire time. I felt very prepared from my months of practice and work. As Ashley Williams (Miss Virginia 2023) and I stood hand in hand waiting to hear who’s name would be called as Miss Virginia USA 2023, I knew I would be okay regardless of the outcome.”
Although McGeorge did not take the crown, she was thrilled to receive a runner-up finish in the state’s biggest pageant and the memories she made will be something she will not soon forget.
“This was my third time competing in Miss Virginia USA and this was by far the best experience from all three years,” McGeorge said. “Before the preliminary competition began, I asked some of the other contestants if they would like to pray together backstage for peace and for everyone to be able to experience His love in their lives. After we finished, one of the ladies looked at me and said she has never felt so peaceful before and thanked me. Knowing I was able to make someone’s experience better through prayer was a wonderful feeling.”
The 25-year-old, 2015 GHS graduate entered the Miss Virginia USA pageant representing her title as Miss Southwest Virginia USA. McGeorge said it is an honor to represent Buchanan County and Southwest Virginia in such a huge competition.
“I love being from Southwest Virginia and I am proud of it,” McGeorge added. “I will always represent my home and where I come from. No matter where I go in life, I want others to know that I’m from the best part of the state that has the best people in the world.”
Law is McGeorge’s career and something she is very enthusiastic about. So, she was extremely grateful when a law was changed, allowing her to compete in this year’s pageant.
“Becoming Miss Virginia USA and Miss USA has been a goal of mine for many years now,” McGeorge shared. “Competing this year meant more than any other year because I thought my ability to chase that dream had ended. In August of 2022, the Miss Universe Organization changed their rules of eligibility to include women who are married, divorced, and mothers. I couldn’t believe after 70 years, which is how long the Miss USA competition has been around, they would change their rules, while I am still within the age limit to compete, allowing me to compete again.”
McGeorge competed in the Miss Virginia USA pageant under a platform she started while attending law school at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy named “It’s Your Right.”
“It’s Your Right” educates young adults on the rights they have through the fourth, fifth, and sixth amendments to the U.S. Constitution and how it can affect their everyday lives.
“I love speaking with high school and college-age students because they are the ones who are starting to drive and move out on their own or with a roommate and need to know what rights they have,” McGeorge added.
McGeorge began competing in the Miss Virginia USA system in 2015 in the teen competition. She would go on to finish as second runner-up that year. The next year McGeorge’s dream came true as she was crowned the 2016 Miss Teen Virginia USA and went on to win the Miss Teen United States national pageant. In her first two Miss Virginia USA pageants, McGeorge finished in the top five with fourth-place finishes in both.
Many people cannot see the similarities in competing in pageants and working as a trial attorney, but McGeorge has revealed that in both worlds, success comes from reading a room, speaking with authority and not appearing nervous, even if you are?
As a Washington County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney McGeorge handles cases in General District Court, which could be anything from a misdemeanor assault charge to a driving under the influence of drugs charge.
McGeorge is the daughter of Wade and Denise McGeorge of Grundy and a 2018 graduate of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies. She obtained her Juris master’s degree in 2020 and graduated from the Appalachian School of law in 2021 with a Juris Doctor degree.