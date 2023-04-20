After three years, a Wise County man plead guilty of involuntary manslaughter after illegally harvesting a tree that killed a motorist in 2019.

The case of Tony Curtis Osborne, 39 of Pound, Virginia is gaining momentum after Osborne entered a guilty plea in the Wise County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a crime he committed on Feb 2, 2019, involving the death of Iris Walker.

