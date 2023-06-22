TAZWELL COUNTY — J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney announced today that Jason Aaron Bard, age 42, of Sunny Side, Georgia, was sentenced on May 25 in the Tazewell County Circuit Court to 60 years in prison on two counts of forcibly sodomizing a child.
Bard was found guilty by the Honorable Jack S. Hurley after a daylong bench trial where evidence was presented by the Commonwealth.
Kati Asbury, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, presented evidence to the court detailing Bard’s victimization of a thirteen (13) year-old child whom he befriended in Georgia years prior. Ms. Asbury presented testimony from multiple witnesses including law enforcement, the victim, and the defendant’s ex-wife, that supported the Commonwealth’s case against Bard. The defendant testified on his own behalf stating the victim had fabricated the story. Ultimately, the Court found the victim’s testimony to be credible and found the defendant guilty of two counts of forcible sodomy.
Ms. Asbury argued for life imprisonment based on the extensive trauma to the victim and the defendant’s lack of remorse for his actions. After hearing arguments and consideration of the evidence, the Court imposed an active prison sentence of 60 years.
“I would like to thank the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, CARE Center of Southwest Virginia, and Tazewell County Department of Social Services for all their hard work and cooperation during the investigation and prosecution of this case,” said Chris Plaster. “I would also like to thank my Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kati Asbury for putting her heart and soul into this case, as she does all of her cases, in order to achieve justice for the victims of these horrible crimes.
“I would also like to thank Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip Foy as well as Tazewell County Victim/Witness for their assistance in this case,” said Chris Plaster.
The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case involving Bard. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Kati Asbury and Phillip Foy prosecuted this case.