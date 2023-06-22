TAZWELL COUNTY — J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney announced today that Jason Aaron Bard, age 42, of Sunny Side, Georgia, was sentenced on May 25 in the Tazewell County Circuit Court to 60 years in prison on two counts of forcibly sodomizing a child.

Bard was found guilty by the Honorable Jack S. Hurley after a daylong bench trial where evidence was presented by the Commonwealth.

