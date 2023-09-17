Charges were filed on a Rowe man following an incident at Twin Valley High School.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 14 at approximately 11:18 a.m., a parent of a Twin Valley High School student entered the Twin Valley High School office to check their child out for the remainder of the school day.
According to police, upon leaving the school through the cafeteria exit, while in the presence of the School Resource Officer and multiple witnesses, this parent made a profane statement in a loud hostile manner.
Police say that due to this act of profanity and aggression, the offender was escorted out of the school by the Resource Officer and forced to leave the property.
After making sure that the accused left school grounds, the Resource Officer contacted Buchanan County Dispatch and requested to have another unit sent to relieve him of his post so he could obtain charges.
The officer went before a Magistrate and obtained a warrant on Jessie Charles Diles of Rowe for one count of disorderly conduct while on school grounds.
Also, Buchanan County School System has issued a no-trespassing order to Diles, which permits him from returning to the property.
Twin Valley High School’s Resource Officer advised that at no time was a direct threat made to any student or facility member, and after his removal from the school that Diles left the property without further incident.
Diles has been served on the warrant, as well as served with the notice not to trespass, according to police.
“As always, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to assuring the safety of all students and faculty members and takes all offenses committed on school grounds seriously,” the release concluded.