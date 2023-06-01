Jason Cantrell.jpg

Jason Cantrell, 43, of Pilgrims Knob arrested on outstanding probation violation.

 Submitted photo

Tips from the public led the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office to the whereabouts of an individual caught on surveillance video wielding a machete in the Oakwood and Garden Creek area of Buchanan County.

According to Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls on May 24 through May 25 regarding a suspicious male subject in the Oakwood and Garden Creek areas of the county going onto properties and porches of nearby homes and exhibiting “strange behavior.”

