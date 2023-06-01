Tips from the public led the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office to the whereabouts of an individual caught on surveillance video wielding a machete in the Oakwood and Garden Creek area of Buchanan County.
According to Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls on May 24 through May 25 regarding a suspicious male subject in the Oakwood and Garden Creek areas of the county going onto properties and porches of nearby homes and exhibiting “strange behavior.”
McClanahan stated that one of the calls came in stating that the man was in the Rowe area wielding a Machete and some of the residents in that area even captured home surveillance video of the male coming onto their property.
Featured Local Savings
Deputies were dispatched to those areas and began an extensive search for that individual and after several tips from citizens, the individual was located in the Vansant area and was arrested by Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies.
The man later identified as Jason Cantrell, 43, of Pilgrim’s Knob was booked into Haysi Regional Jail on an outstanding probation violation.
“I want to extend thanks to the citizens who provided tips and concerns related to the issue and added that because of strong community awareness and vigilance, the matter was able to be resolved,” Sheriff McClanahan said. “People should feel secure in their homes and on their property and I urge citizens to call the Sheriff’s Office whenever needed.”