50 YEARS AGO
APRIL 26, 1973
Miss Lynn Mullins has been named valedictorian of the class at Garden High School and Miss Barbara Barton salutatorian. The two students will have leading roles in the graduation exercises. Others named to the top ten from a class of 63 are Robin West, Ray Van Dyke, Judy Lynn Street, Karen Woods, Hope Shortt, Denise Rogers, Judy Carol Shortridge and Judy McBride.
Garden High’s basketball team has been named the winner of the County Sportsmanship Trophy presented annually by Grundy Sports Center. The team was coached by Roger Rife and featured Ted Null, Pat McClanahan and Jerry Blankenship.
35 YEARS AGO
APRIL 28, 1988
Members of the Garden Green Dragon baseball team were Adam Keen, Danny Brown, Brian Deskins, Brad Deskins, Shannon Smith, Randy Ratliff, John McGlothlin, Jody Deskins, Curtis Meadows, Joe Dales, Allan Street, Rick Mitchell, Anthony Hale, Cecil Keen, Les Clifton, P.J. Justus, Kevin Vance, Glen McCowan, Owen Fry and coached by Roger Rife.
Rhoda Marie Hale who attends Garden Middle School has been named an award winner in honor roll and leadership by the U.S. Achievement Academy. She was nominated for the award by Piney Mullins a counselor at the school. Hales biography and photo will appear in the United States Achievement Academy Official Yearbook published nationally. She is the daughter of Clayton and Janie Hale of Rowe.
25 YEARS AGO
APRIL 30, 1998
The seventh-grade Garden Lady Dragons recently completed another season to remember. The young squad claimed the Western Division tournament title and captured the Buchanan County championship title for the second year in a row. Members of the team are Audrey Deskins, Lindsey Blankenship, Amy Yates, Angela Sanders, Becky Street, Ashley Street, Sharon Sexton, Stacie Jackson, Dominque Traverse and coach by Frank Osborne and David Sexton.
Brittoney Anna Stiltner, a freshman at Hurley High School has been named a United States National Mathematics Award winner. Her biography will appear in the 1997-98 edition of the national publication. This will be her fourth time having her biography listed for different awards. She is the daughter of James and Julia Smith-Stiltner.
10 YEARS AGO
APRIL 25, 2013
Grundy driver Ryan Stiltner celebrated in victory lane at Lonesome Pine Raceway after the 19-year-old dominated the season opener back on April 6 and steered his way to a third checkered flag Saturday night on the concrete oval in Coeburn.
Rebel senior pitcher Greg Stacy fanned 18 Cobra batters Monday afternoon at Council in a non-district baseball contest. Stacy got a called third strike to end the game as Council had the potential game-winning run-on base. Hurley as a team, stole 21 bases and scored six unearned runs in a thrilling 8-7 victory.