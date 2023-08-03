Four area men has been selected as Outstanding Young Men of America for 1973. According to Doug Blankenship the chairman of board of advisors from the national awards publication. Named to the list was Arnold Allen Deskins of Swords Creek, Thomas Dale McGlothlin of Oakwood, Kimper Jennings Baulsell of Grundy and Kermit Fuller of Grundy.
Featured Local Savings
Mr. Lawrence L. Lindsay of Leemaster began his retirement from teaching at Grundy Senior High with a lengthy trip throughout the west which included visiting 12 states in the U.S., two states in Mexico and one Canadian province. Mr. Lindsay completed over 10,000 miles on his trip.
35 YEARS
Aug. 4, 1988
Janie Owens and Jerry Lindsay were named the new principals at Garden High School and Hurley High School during Monday’s regular school board meeting.
The three member team of Danny Dotson, Ina Turner and Hank Matney shot a blistering 124, 16 under-par at Willowbrook Country Club over the weekend, capturing the annual mixed member golf tournament.
25 YEARS
Aug. 6, 1998
Ryan Rasnake, a rising sophomore was one of several standouts as the Dell Curry Stars reached the final four in the American Youth Basketball Tour National Tournament in Bloomington Indiana. Council’s Rasnake scored 17 points in a win over a Michigan-based team.
Brad Belcher, formally of Grundy recently competed in the multi-sclerosis society bike tour and completed a 169-mile course, raising almost $500.
10 YEARS
Aug. 1 2013
Lady Gladiators captured silver medal at the prestigious Commonwealth Games. The Lady Gladiators representing Buchanan County captured the silver medal in a second-place finish in the prestigious Subway Commonwealth games played at various sights around the Roanoke area.
Lindsay Vance, the daughter of Dean and Connie Vance of Honaker will be attending the Appalachian College of Pharmacy this fall. She completed her associates of arts degree at Southwest Virginia Community College in May of 2013.