50 YEARS AGO
APRIL 12, 1973
The Buchanan County Business Contest was held Friday, April 6, with high school students throughout the county participating. Grundy High School senior and a student employee of the Virginia Mountaineer Cassie Stiltner took top honors in two separate categories and won second in another. She won first place in Typing II, first place in Short-Hand II and second place in Bookkeeping I.
A basketball team from Paw Paw (Hurley) won the Buchanan County Independent Basketball Tournament last Sunday at the Kelsa Recreation Center, defeating a Garden team 61-58. The Paw Paw team was named Season champs and tournament champs with team member Johnny Estep awarded the most valuable player. Joining Estep was team captain Dorse Tester, Danny Dotson, Ronnie Estep, Dennis Dillow, Duke Collier, Lawrence Allen, David Tackett, James Tackett and Steve Justus.
35 YEARS AGO
APRIL 14, 1988
Winners of the Grundy Woman’s Club essay contest on the Constitution were presented savings bonds Thursday. Elizabeth Davis, first place $100 bond; Fred Long, Angela Dotson, second, $75 and Fred Long, third, $50. Also in attendance for the presentations were Grundy Woman’s Club members Ruth Muncy and Virginia Spraker. Davis, Dotson and Long credited their government teachers, Rhonda Colley and Sr. Rosemarie Miller.
Ladies competed in the ninth annual Big K Raft Race on the Levisa River on Saturday. One of the teams that competed in the event included Janie Rowe, Darlene Elswick, Susan Mullins, Anita Anderson, Penny Matney and Debbie Prater.
25 YEARS AGO
APRIL 9, 1998
Members of the 1998 Garden Green Dragon’s girls’ softball squad coached by Edgar Childress included Michelle Simons, Christy Justus, Brandy Vandyke, Samantha Meadows, Rhonda Vance, Greta Whitt, Allison Meadows, Angie Clayburne, Jennifer Matney, Ronnie Childress, Ronnie Belcher, Ashly Prater, Amanda Keen, Crystal Street, Sarah Sisk, Victoria Sisk, Tonya Keen, Wendy Meadows, Debbie Childress and Jessica Vance.
Members of the 1998 Hurley Rebels baseball squad coached by Wayne Hall included Chad Cooper, Donald Griffey, Matthew Trent, Brandon Adkins, Ray Hurley, R.J. Stiltner, Robbie Cline, Josh Shafer, Keith Workman, Brandon Prater and Barry Estep.
10 YEARS AGO
APRIL 11, 2013
Members of the 2013 Council Cobra’s baseball team coached by Patrick Wade included Clay Reynolds, Corie Yates, Jordan Ball, Zach Owens, Perry Owens, Trevor Harris, Zach Tiller, David Boyd, Devin Duty, Austin Barton, Dylan Thompson and Larry Robinson.
Members of the 2013 Grundy Lady Wave soccer team coached by Angie Mutter included McKeena Bevins, Ayana Lewis, Kaitlyn Puckett, Gabby Bostic, Ashley Hale, Loni Webb, Jenna Roark, Shantel Stumbo, Sarah Oden, Kadie Jackson, Lisa McNeil, Mackenzie Johnson, Sydney Boyd, J.C. Compton, Haley Belcher, Kari Boyd, Brandee Dales, Alexa Harrison, Amy Grace Ratliff, Mary McGeorge, Kaitlin Carter, Alexis Keene and Mary Mutter.