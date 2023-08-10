The Buchanan County eleven-year-old All-Stars won the little league baseball district championship last Monday, defeating Coeburn on the Wise Field. Members of the team were Doug Viers, Jerry Harman, Ervin Dales, Randy Rogers, Sonney Looney, Kevin Whited, Jimmy Childress, Barry Gillespie, David Mays, Mickey Hale, Mark Rife, Dean Keen and manager Tobe Rife.
The Buchanan Couty School Board on Monday unanimously voted to name Earnest R. Raines as Acting Superintendent of Schools filling the vacancy created by the sudden death of School Superintendent James M. (Don) Bevins last Thursday.
35 YEARS AGO
August 11, 1988
A full field of 72 local golfers participated in a Dual Elimination Tournament last Saturday at Willowbrook Country Club. Ten teams shot their way into the final 9-hole elimination round following an 18-hole best ball handicap round in the morning. The surviving twosome was the team of Patrick Owens and Scotty McCoy who saved par on the final hole to eliminate John Moore and Dennis Ratliff who carded a bogey five. Johnny Akers and Ron Mullins were eliminated on the eighth hole which put them in third place.
Winner of the Miss Buchanan County Festival Queen pageant was Tina Sheree Boyd. Stephanie Suzanne Justus finished first runner-up and Leigh Ann Pugh placed second.
25 YEARS AGO
August 13, 1998
Just four weeks after posting an impressive fourth-place finish in this first-ever Goody’s Dash Series start, Tim Nichols of Hurley, moved behind the wheel of that same car again this past Saturday and posted a hard-earned sixth place finish at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
History were made Monday when the project cooperation agreement between the town of Grundy, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Army Corps of Engineers was formally signed, paving the way for construction of the Grundy flood control project to begin.
10 YEARS AGO
August 8, 2023
Grundy’s Megan Wolford wins the Buchanan County Singing Star at the Buchanan County Fair following intense competition which has become a favorite for local residents and visitors alike.
Hundreds flocked to Buchanan County’s annual Relay for Life fundraiser at Poplar Gap Park Friday night, taking part in festivities that raised thousands for cancer research. Attendees and Relay fundraising teams helped to add to the local efforts drive to a 2013 fundraising goal of $247,000 with more than $180,000 collected as of Saturday.