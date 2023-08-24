The Roseann Team wins the Buchanan County Men’s softball tournament. Members included Dennis Dillow, Butch Justus, Joe Rife, Jack Brown, Clarence Brown Jr., Bob Adkins, Harold Horn, Clarence Whited, James E, Mounts, Phillip Justus, Don Rife and Frank Smith.
The Oakwood Women’s Softball Team was undefeated in their regular season of play and will begin play offs Aug 21, at the Grundy Senior High School. Members of the team are Brenda Clendenin, Vicki Lee, Diane Brown, Nancy Horn, Mollie Tickle, Kathy Tickle, Cathy Martin, Regina Tickle, Teresa Harman, Judy Wade, Glenna Farmer and Diane Hinkle.
35 YEARS AGO
Aug 25, 1988
Circuit Judge Nicholas E Persin administers the Treasures oath of office to Sue Yates, who was appointed to fill the vacancy created with the retirement of long-time Buchanan County Treasurer Jim Childress. Yates has served as deputy treasurer for a number of years. Sworn in as the deputy treasurer was Brenda Stiltner.
Lloyd Combs, a familiar sports voice on area radio stations, will turn to the written word this fall. The Buchanan County native will be making regular contributions to the Mountaineer sports department during the upcoming high school football campaign.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug 20, 1998
Members of the 1998 Grundy High School varsity girls’ basketball team include Dana Thompson, Shenna Horn, Carey Fletcher, Melisa Bishop, Amanda Church, Allison Hagerman, Laura Looney, Amanda Yates, Heather Shortridge, Carrie Keen and Hannah Raines.
Members of the 1998 Garden Green Dragons girls’ varsity basketball team include Julie Shelton, Valerie Rowe, Samantha Meadows, Jessica Hinkle, Beth Viers, Tracie Johnson, Brandi Davis and Ronna Belcher.
10 YEARS AGO
Aug 22, 2013
Head coach Tonya Thompson will lead the Council High School Lady Cobra volleyball team this season. Members of the 2013 Lady Cobra volleyball team are Nicati Stump, Morgian Presley, Adriane Rasnake, Jennifer Hess, Madison Ramey, Samantha Helton, Mollie Owens, Leann Presley and Kristen Breeding.
Members of the Twin Valley Lady Panthers volleyball team for the 2013 season are Desiree Ratliff, Hannah Daniels, Taylor Wolfe, Ashleigh Herron, Charity Rife, Hollie Stanford, Lakin Keene, Kara Goodman, Alexis Ramsey, Hannah O’Quinn, Emily Price, Alexis Vance and Katlyn Hampton. Coached by Melisa Goodman.