50 YEARS AGO
APRIL 19, 1973
Winners of the Buchanan County Public School students competed in the county’s business education contest recently held at Hurley High School included: Typing II — First place, Cassie Stiltner (Grundy); Second place, Sharon Wood (Grundy) and Third place, Mildred Breeding (Council). Shorthand II — First place, Cassie Stiltner (Grundy); Second place, Charlotte Stacy (Grundy) and Sandy Rife (Hurley). Bookkeeping I — First place, Colleen Looney (Grundy), Second place, Cassie Stiltner (Grundy) and Third place, Martha Scarberry (Hurley).
Robin Turner, a senior at Council High School had been selected for the honorary award of having his biography published in the Merit’s Who’s Who Among American Students.
35 YEARS AGO
APRIL 21, 1988
Members of the Whitewood Indian baseball team include Neil Moore, Jimmy Ward, Michael Sutherland, Brad Vandyke, Joey Burress, Michael VanDyke, Shawn Rife, Teddy McCracken, Dillon Cantrell, Greg Cook and Elmer Mullins and was coached by David Bird.
Members of the Whitewood Lady Indian softball team include Kathy Vandyke, Tammy Keen, Lynn Hatfield, Libby Proffitt, Melissa Deel, Melissa Cook, Karen Vandyke, Tammy Brown, Andrea Miller, Sebrina Presley, Charlotte Honaker, Renee Cole, Tammy Cole, Shelly Honaker, Dianne Allen and was coached by Lisa Catron and Melissa Newberry with Cheryl Honaker as scorekeeper.
25 YEARS AGO
APRIL 16, 1998
David Brown of Hurley and Travis Watson of Vansant came away from Lonesome Pine’s season opening Mini Stock event with second and third place finishes. Brown, driving the Calhoun Racing Ford this season finished second.
Vansant’s Lady Vikings seventh-grade basketball team recently won the Western Division regular season championship and also claimed runner-up honors in the county tournament. Members include Liza Grizzle, Savanna Ratliff, Irena Childress, Amber Stacy, Meredith Matney, Ambreia Collins, Samantha Baldwin, Kelly Childress, Cagney Farmer, Rebecca Barrett, Sara Anderson, Amanda Fields and was coach by Chris Shortt.
10 YEARS AGO
APRIL 18, 2013
Sam Bartley, a 38-year Virginia Mountaineer employee has been named editor and publisher of the newspaper following the company’s reorganization this week. The managerial team was also reshuffled under the new ownership structure. Scotty Wampler was named managing editor and Joe St. Clair was elevated to the role of general manager.
Buchanan County Robotics FRC Team 388 placed 3rd in state competition held on Mar 14-16, 2023, at the VCU Siegal Center. Team 388 is composed of students from Grundy, Hurley and Council High Schools. Mentors for this years team include Glen Sturgill (BCTCC), Gary Johnson (CHS), Angie Mutter (GHS), Kayla Cantrell and Kasey Cantrell (Riverview), Billie Campbell (Terra Tech), Keith Stiltner (Two Way Radio), Mike Elswick (AEP) and Bucky Blankenship (AEP).