The top ten students academically in Whitewood High School’s graduating Class of 1973 are Beth Hodges Altizer, Homer Street, Nancy Cantrell, Dianne Wimmer Street, Roger Cole, Eula Rhoton, Stanley Ward, Stevie White, Jan Turner and Patsy Diane Horn.
Featured Local Savings
The new Miss Hurley High School was crowned at the annual beauty pageant recently held at the Hurley High School auditorium. She is Miss Diane Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Johnson. First runner up was Shirley Conrad and second runner up was Miss Wanda Davis.
35 YEARS AGO
MAY 19, 1988
Stephanie Suzanne Justus (Susie) because of her academic achievements has been identified as an honor roll student and selected for inclusion in the fourth edition of the National Honor Roll yearbook. She is a junior at Hurley High School and is the daughter of Steve and Kathy Justus.
Alex Clevinger, son of Jim and Pauline Clevinger of Hurley has been notified that he has been selected as a candidate for membership in the Outstanding College Students of America. Membership is based on academic and extracurricular achievements. He has just completed his freshman year at James Madison University where he is a member of the JMU Dukes basketball team.
25 YEARS AGO
MAY 14, 1998
Grundy senior Scotty Bostic used a very effective curveball in hurling his first career no-hitter while leading the Golden Wave to a 5-0 victory over Southwest District rival Graham in the first game of a doubleheader at the Enoch’s Branch Park last Thursday.
Hurley had a blast in the first game and needed a blast to win the second. Robbie Cline and Brandon Adkins played key roles as the Rebels swept a doubleheader from interstate rival Burch (WV), 9-1 and 11-10 in baseball action Wednesday at Hurley.
10 YEARS AGO
MAY 16, 2013
Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School, Twin Valley High School and Council High School participated in the Blue Ridge Highlands Regional Science Fair in March at Radford University. Among the winners were Ashleigh Keen (honorable mention, physics and astronomy; Alexander Thompson (honorable mention, physics and astronomy); Olivia Presley (third place, behavioral and social sciences); Landon Thomas (honorable mention, chemistry); Roger McClanahan (second place, earth and planetary science); Jacob Owens (second place, energy and transportation); Katelyn Keen (second place, medicine and health sciences); Makynzee Cantrell and Autumn Matney (third place, plant science); Casey Hill received a special award presented by the American Red Cross.
Rachel Acosta was crowned Miss Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School with Paytan Perkins first runner up; Melody Brown second runner up and Kaylee Meadows was third runner up.