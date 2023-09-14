50 YEARS AGO
September 6, 1973
Vansant finished in second place, behind Oakwood, in the recently completed County Ladies Softball League, Players are: Captain Gin Clevinger, Debbie Blevins, Willa Ingram, Belle Anderson, Jackie Horton, Peggy Owens, Debbie Fullen, Frances Fullen, Sharon Kyle, Rita Matney, Ruth Blankenship, Jeraldine Blankenship, Diane Blevins, Marcie Clevinger, Tammy Ingram, and Gail Landreth. Stuart Kyle was the Vansant coach and was assisted by Paul Ingram.
Michael Wayne Harman of Stacy is the winner of the U.S. Marine Corps sponsored pullup contest at the W. VA. State Fair in Fairlea this year. The 17-year-old Grundy High School graduate successfully completed 18 Marine style pull-ups. He was presented with a set of bar bell weights by Staff Sergeant R. F. Davis, local Marine Recruiter, and received a certificate for his physical achievement, making him an honorary Marine Recruiter. Harman is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Harman and is employed by the Piggly Wiggly store.
35 YEARS AGO
September 15, 1988
Craig Hurley, son of Edgar and Clara Hurley, of Hurley, completed basic training at the Naval Academy of Great Lakes, III. He is now attending submarine school at Groton; Ct. Hurley is a 1988 graduate of Hurley High School. Traveling to Great Lakes for Hurley’s graduation were his parents, his brother, Kermit and nephew, Joshua, and friends Ann Blankenship, Crystal Blankenship and Jerri Thompson. Hurley enlisted on the buddy system with Anthony Deel.
Douglas Shortridge recently graduated from the fall 1988 class of Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science in Atlanta, Ga. While there, he was a member of the Pi Sigma Eta, National Morticians Fraternity, maintaining academic excellence. He successfully passed the National Board of Funeral Service and Embalmers and will be taking the Virginia State Board examination in November. Shortridge is a 1984 graduate of Grundy Senior High School, he attended Southwest Virginia Community College and is the son of Edd and Beulah Shortridge of Vansant.
25 YEARS AGO
September 10, 1998
Keith Stiltner was crowned Late Model Track Champion at Kingsport Speedway. Stiltner gave it all he had and after 26 starts this season at the Kingsport Speedway, Stiltner and his two biggest fans, wife Pam, and five-year old son, Ryan, returned to Grundy with the trophy he went after when the season first began. Stiltner, competing in his third season at Kingsport, captured the track championship crown Friday night, marking his first Late Model Stock car track title and his second overall track title in his seven-and-a-half-year career as a driver.
Luke Dales of Grundy High School was named “Buchanan County Defensive Mann’ of the Week by Horace Mann Insurance. Dales, a freshman linebacker at Grundy finished the game with nine solo tackles and three assisted tackles.
10 YEARS AGO
September 12, 2013
Children as well as adults enjoyed almost near perfect weather as they took part in the 4th Annual Sporting Clays Event held at the Keen Mountain Park Saturday. Nearly 60 kids took part in the day- long event. Nine scouts earned merit badges for shotgun shooting. During the day activities included bb gun and archery events for the younger kids, as well as clay target shooting competitions for the adults. The event also offered lessons in gun safety.
Shannon Adams, a senior at Twin Valley High school amassed 404 all-purpose yards in the Panthers exciting 40-39-win last week at Montcalm, West Virginia. Adams ran for 235 yards and three touchdowns, completed his only pass attempt for 39 yards and added 110 kick return and 20 interception return yards. He also made 10 tackles, plus a late game-saving stop on special teams.