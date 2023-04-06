50 YEARS AGO
APRIL 5, 1973
Miss Barbara Cole, a senior at Whitewood High School, was chosen from a field of 55 contestants to be Miss Whitewood High School of 1973 last Saturday night at the school. First runner up was Miss Eula Roten and the second runner up, Miss Lynn Stiltner, Miss Doris Rife was chosen by the contestants as Miss Congeniality. In the junior high division, Miss Sandra Lamie was chosen as Miss Whitewood Junior High.
The opening date for Island Creek Coal Company’s sealed Vansant mine has been set for this Sunday, weather permitting, exactly four months to the day since fire forced closure of the mine, December 8, 1972. Plans to evacuate the community have been announced and residents of the immediate area will be asked to leave their homes by 8 a.m. Sunday. The evacuation will cover an area ranging from the Vansant Elementary School to the Rainbow-Drive-Inn on Route 460 and to the Coca Cola Bottling Plant on Route 83.
35 YEARS AGO
APRIL 7, 1988
David R. Day, 17, of Slate Creek, a junior at Grundy High School, has enlisted in the Virginia Army National Guard. The son of Kermit and Pearl Day of Slate Creek, Private Day is assigned as a Construction Specialist in Co. B., Det. 1, 276th Engr. Bn (C) located in Vansant.
Tigh Compton celebrated his first birthday March 27 with a dinosaur party at his home. Tigh is the son of Donnie and Angela (Rowlett) Compton of Grundy. Those helping him celebrate were Steve, Esther and Stephanie Hagy; Mike Blankenship, Ronnie and Amanda Horn; Mike, Sally, Amber and Brian Keen; Donna, Chad and Amy Thompson; Donna, Gary and Nathan Taylor; Kenny, Kerri and Kendra Rowlett; his Nana, Bea Musick; paternal grandparents are Frank and Myra Compton; paternal great-grandmother Edith Bevins; maternal grandparents, Ken and Ethel Rowlett; and his parents. Tigh received many nice gifts from his friends and family.
25 YEARS AGO
APRIL 2, 1998
Members of the 1998 Grundy High School varsity baseball squad included Patrick Deel, Nathan Adkins, John McCoy, Josh Justus, Dathan Vanover, Scotty Bostic, Charles Boyd, Travis Mullins, Nathan Blackburn, Johnny Stiltner, Bubby Duty, Bryan Looney and Albert Hagy.
Members of the 1998 Council High School varsity baseball squad Chris Howard, Dwain Gilbert, Joe Price, Steve Hamro, Stacy Presley, Josh Lester, Matt Presley, David Bostic, Jeremy Price, Cass Harman, Rick Barton, Ryan Rasnake, Jason Stanley and Matt Owens.
10 YEARS AGO
APRIL 4, 2013
Members of the 2013 Twin Valley Panthers varsity baseball team include the following Derrik Keen, Dylan Charles, J.D. Lowe, Adam Quinley, Christian Stiltner, Howie Meadows, Dalton Elswick, Trent Underwood, Jacob Kowalski, Pete Gagich, Thomas Burniston, Logan Cantrell, Preston Wimmer, Sebastian Mullins and Dalton Harris.
LEVISA River DAR members attended the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution 117th State Convention held in Richmond on March 14 and continued till March 17. Members included Cammy Reece, Rita Rife, Chapter Regent Dena Keith, Grace Ratliff, Brenda Ward, Mary Rife, Susan Cox, Sherri Dawson, Sandra Vandyke, Joyce Mitchell, Freda Rasnake, Anita Stacy, Susan Mullins and Ms. Pat Hatfield (State Regent for NSDAR from 2010-2013).