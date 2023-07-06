Garden turned on an awesome display of shooting and rebounding Saturday night, destroying the outclassed Rebs 75-37, giving Coach Roger Rife’s squad their first county championship in a number of years.
Six basketballers were chosen as the 1972073 All-Tournament team at the close of the annual tourney last Saturday night at Hurley. Garden High dominated the honor squad with three positions out of the six. Those members include Teddy Hipps (Hurley), Jackie Mullins, Ted Null and Pat McClanahan all of Garden; Alan Cantrell (Whitewood) and David Rasnake (Council).
35 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1988
Sam Bartley has been named general manager of Mountaineer Publishing Co., Inc., effective July 1. The 26-year-old Bartley is a Buchanan County native, the son of Tommy and Viola Bartley of Little Prater. He is a graduate of Grundy Senior High School.
Five students from the Grundy area have been named to academic honors for the spring semester at King College. Lisa Michelle Combs of Grundy, Parla Reynolds of Big Rock, Clarissa Ann Blankenship and Belinda Sue Fuller both of Vansant; and Karen Regina Owens of Haysi are among a total of 98 King students named to the college dean’s list of compiling a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
25 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1998
Willowbrook Country Club Member-Guest tournament winners are Lloyd Lester and Lee Hess, first flight champions; Bill Thornbury and Neil Thornbury, first flight runner-up; Bucky Blankenship and Glen Turner, championship flight runner-up; Junior Martin and Fred Minor, championship flight winners; Pete Osborne and John Hash, second flight runner-up; Rusty Lark and Bobby Mullins, second flight champions; Chris Chandler and Freddy Hackney, third flight runner-up and Earl Dellinger and John Jones, third flight champions.
Dia Patrice (Fields) Owens of Blountville, Tenn, graduated cum laude from East Tennessee State University Saturday, May 9, with a bachelor of science degree in biology. She is a 1994 graduate of Grundy Senior High School and will attend medical school in the fall at James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, TN. She is the daughter of Jerry and Reva Fields of Vansant and is the wife of David Owens formerly of Vansant.
10 YEARS AGO
July 4, 2013
The Twosome of Todd Owens and Mark Mutter captured first-place honors in the second flight with a two-day score of 143, besting the team of Freddy Hackney and Richie Justus who posted a 36-hole score of 148.
Rayne Hawthorne, a student at JM Bevins Elementary School was the first child to explore the Buchanan County Public Library’s Summer Reading Dinosaur Cave. Rayne read 420 minutes in a week which allowed her to collect prizes in the cave. The free summer program concludes July 19. Over 130 children are participating in the DIG INTO READING program sponsored by the local library and the Library of Virginia.