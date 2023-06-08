May 5, 1973, Jean Allison Elswick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Elswick of Harmon was named the valedictorian of her seventh-grade graduating class of Harman Elementary School.
Thursday, May 24, 1973, Miss Diane Keene, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Keene of Rowe, was crowned as the new Fireman’s Queen at the annual Oakwood Fireman beauty Pageant.
35 YEARS AGO
APRIL 28, 1988
Whitewood sophomore Neil Moore tossed a one-hitter Tuesday evening to guide the Indians past the Council Cobras 10-0 in the Black Diamond District Baseball action.
More than 200 wrestling athletes took to the mats on April 16 at the Buchanan County YMCA to compete in the annual Golden Wave Open with several Golden Wave wrestlers capturing top honors in their representative weight classes. Grundy saw three Golden Wave state champs. Winners were Jimmy Bunn (166lbs.), Mike Cox (152lbs.), and Raymond Webb (152lbs.).
25 YEARS AGO
JUNE 11, 1998
Brandi Hale daughter of Kenny and Dyann Hale was crowned Miss Garden elementary school at the local elementary school pageant. First runner-up went to Tabitha Blankenship daughter of Dale and Cindy Blankenship of Rowe.
Senior Dathan Vanover proves successful as Grundy only five-sport athlete. Vanover was the first athlete from Grundy high school to letter in five sports which included football, track, baseball, basketball, and golf.
10 YEARS AGO
MAY 30, 2013
Honaker tigers captures eight consecutive BDD Tourney Title with 84 straight BDD wins overall. The tigers exploded for 10 runs in the second and third innings to claim its eighth straight BDD tournament title.
Charles “Bub” McCoy of Grundy Senior High School was named New Peoples Bank player of the week after one of the best pitching performances of his career. McCoy allowed just two hits and struck out seven in the Region D, Division 2 playoffs.