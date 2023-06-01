Buchanan County graduated a total of 443 seniors from its five high schools this year with more than half of this number representing the large graduating class of 227 from Grundy High School. Hurley High School had a graduating class of 68. Garden High School graduating class included 63 seniors followed by Council high school graduating class which included 48 seniors. Whitewood High School, with the smallest graduating class in the county included 37 seniors.
Kristen Cook, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Perry Cook was crowned Miss Garden High School. Cook is a freshman at Garden High School. The first runner-up was Tammie Stanley, a junior daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Stanley. Second runner-up was Tracie Webb, a sophomore at the school, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Webb.
35 YEARS
MAY 26, 1988
Garden lady speedster Angie Stiltner rode her quick legs all the way to Lexington in May of 1988 where she placed in two events during the Group A state track meet. Stiltner, coming off two outstanding performances in the Black Diamond District and the Region D track meets, put her talents to the test in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. The junior star captured a third-place and fifth-place finish in the two events, which included a strong field from all areas of the state.
Mrs. Shari Ratliff, daughter of Mrs. Irene Ratliff and Jack Ratliff of Grundy, was crowned the new Miss Grundy Junior High School this past Saturday night in the school auditorium. Miss Ratliff, a 9th grader at the school was chosen out of 62 contestants.
25 YEARS
JUNE 4, 1998
Five Grundy softball players received honorable mention on the 1998 All-Southwest District team as selected recently by the leagues coaches. Lady Wave pitcher Sabrina Perrigan and Angela Helton, catcher Leanne Deel and infielders Felicia Anderson and Beth Lockhart were named honoable mention All-SWD.
David Stacy, a senior at Radford University, has been inducted into Pi Gamma Mu, a national honor fraternity of the social sciences. Requirements are a 3.0 or higher in 45 hours of course work in the major. His parents are Paul and Ruth Stacy of Hurley.
10 YEARS
MAY 30, 2013
Hurley kindergarten first grade boys basketball team recently captured championship honors in the Buchanan County Basketball tournament. The county champs finished the season with an 18-2 record, ranking first throughout the regular season as well. Members of the team include Cameron Stacy, Brody Ford, Blake Dotson, Jayden Justus, Landon Bailey, Sheldon Matney and coached by Tracy Bailey.
Sarah Honaker, a Twin Valley High School graduate was recently named to the Marshall University School of Pharmacy dean’s list. She is the daughter of Alan and Belinda Honaker of Pilgrims Knob.