50 YEARS AGO
MAY 3, 1973
The Baccalaureate Service for Council High School’s class of 48 seniors will be held June 3 at 8 p.m. om the high school gymnasium. The Valedictory Address will be given by Carol Deel Rasnake, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James F. Deel of Bee. Michael Brian Deel of Route 1, Vansant will deliver the Salutatory Address.
Featured Local Savings
The top ten for the Council High School Class of 1973 in academic order include Carol Deel Rasnake, Michael Deel, Mildred Breeding, Linda Nuckles, Harold Dean Owens, Robin Turner, Eva Thomas, Anthony Street, Lois Ray and Joan Tiller.
35 YEARS AGO
MAY 5, 1988
Joey Worley, better known as “Sure-footed Worley” to his Garden gridiron teammates during his high school days received news that he was getting his chance to play football in the NFL next season.
Worley a 1984 graduate of Garden High School and senior at the University of Kentucky signed a contract on Monday morning following the NFL draft to take on the duties of placekicker for the Dallas Cowboys.
The Grundy Jaycee Chapter elected officers for 1988-89 term last Thursday night during their regular meeting. Officers and board of directors include Cindy Childress, Nikki Anderson, Sandy Boyd, Susan Dotson, Joan Endicott, Terry Kiser, Sam Bartley, Dave Ward, Randy Fletcher, Paul Vandeventer, Zachary Cochran and Bill Raines.
25 YEARS AGO
APRIL 30, 1998
The following seniors at Hurley High School were named to the honor roll for the sixth grading period: Jessica Ashby, LaDonna Bailey, Tina Baker, Terrance Shane Blackburn, Sherry Brown, Shirley Brown, Michael John Broyles, Ronald Travis Burks, Christy Coleman, Christopher Daugherty, Ashley Dotson, Janie Dotson, Lisa Dotson, Michael Dotson, Timothy Dotson, Barry Estep, Kristopher Estep, Amy Hensley, Junior Dodge Hunt, Angela Hurley, Christina Hurley, Roger Hurley, Robyn Jackson, Amanda Justus, Candice Justus, Chancey Justus, Aimee Lester, Amber Lester, Anthony Lester, Jerri Marrs, Crystal Matney, Emily Matney, Heather Matney, Dallas McCoy, Christon Prater, Heather Rife, Joshua Shafer, Melissa Sparks, Valerie Sparks, Eric Stiltner, Matthew Trent, Jerry Vanover and Kristy West.
The Buchanan County 13-year-old baseball squad recently opened play for its 1998 season. Members of the team included Jarod Looney, Sean Stiltner, Jarrod Bailey, Matt Rife, Randall Cole, David Deel, Chris Rowe, Matt Hensley, Jon Ward, Josh Blankenship and coached by Terry Sexton and Randy Taylor.
10 Years Ago
MAY 2, 2013
Grundy first baseman Daniel Tiller made his way into the record books last week when the hard-swinging sophomore hit two grand slams in the same inning to lead the Golden Wave to a 23-2 BDD rout of Twin Valley on Thursday.
The Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce installed a new slate of officers and a new board of directors for 2013 during the chamber’s annual spring membership meeting. Officers included Cathy St. Clair (president), Pat Ratliff (first vice president), Lynn Cornett (second vice president) and Billie Campbell (immediate past president). Members of the board of directors include Agnes Mullins, Oliver Upchurch, Jr., Patrick Owens, Bill Raines, Chris Shortridge, Case Boyd, Melissa Fowler, Karen Harvey, James Keen, Susan Mayhew, Jenny O’Quinn, Garnette Owens, Nancy Pruitt, Jodi Reynolds, Jay Rife, Jon Rife, Ginger Robertson, Diann Blankenship and Roger Rife.