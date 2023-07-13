50 YEARS
JULY 12, 1973
Winners of the Willowbrook Country Club swimming competition comprised of six events with various participants receiving honors. Those who placed in the six events include first place, Shonna Powers, Clint Sutherland, Glen Turner, John Donati and Valerie Vaughan; second place winners, Bruce Olinger, Glen Turner, Steven Thornsbury, Clint Sutherland and Anne Sykes; third place winners were David Street, Chuck Thornsbury, Steve Thornsbury, Sam Sutherland, Teresa Thornsbury and Joel Thornsbury. Other participants were Ruby Yates and Phillip Akers.
Oakwood’s Little League Team is the 1973 Buchanan County champions. Members of the team included Toney Blankenship, Stevie Blankenship, Jerry Harman, Paul Bohon, Randy Rodgers, Mickey Hale, Charlie Brown, Danny Noe, Claude Crigger, Bobby Lester, Mark McClanahan, Kevin McClanahan, Wesley Woods, Mike Compton and coached by Junior Blankenship.
35 YEARS
JULY 14, 1988
The Thursday night ladies Winter League of Sandy Valley Lanes recently held their annual banquet where they honored the ladies team sponsored by Gamble Mining the first place team award for the season. These same women were also honored with the accomplishment of bowling the High-Team game of the season. Members of the winning team include Joan Tester, Peggy Lowe, Pauline Smith, Ann Daniels and Faye Hagerman.
Hank Blankenship of Grundy and Danny Estep from Hurley both recent winners in the WCS series of drag racing, traveled to Miland Michigan this past Saturday and Sunday for competition in the Northern Nationals on the quarter mile strip in Miland.
25 YEARS
July 9, 1998
Mark Mutter presented Buchanan County Public School System representative Ed Talbott with five checks for $250 — one for each of the county’s five high schools as part of the Nationwide’s Prom Promise Award.
Pikeville College junior Hope Lester has been selected to serve as a resident assistant (RA) for the Kentucky Governor’s Scholar program this summer at Centre College in Danville. Lester is the daughter of Raymond and Patty Lester, of Big Rock and a 1996 graduate of Grundy High School. She is a business management/accountant major at Pikeville College.
10 YEARS
July 11, 2013
The Sequoyah Council Cub Scouts District Space Derby blasted off on June 14 at Poplar Gap Park. Scouts raced rocket ships which they built and painted themselves. Derby winners included Brody Coleman, Pack 725, first place; John Carl Thornbury, Pack 742, second place; Benjamin Loundenslager, Pack 742, third place and Hayes Hurley, Pack 741 won best of show.
The Garden High School Class of 1958 celebrated their 55th reunion when the group met with GHS classes of 1957 through 1962 at Twin Valley Middle School on June 28, 2013. Eight members of the original class of 40 members were in attendance including Ethel Mae Smith, Janet Fletcher, Toby Ann Looney, J.D. Clark, Sidney Lundy, James Shortridge, J.E. Keene and Jerry Shields.