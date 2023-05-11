50 YEARS AGO
MARCH 15, 1973
Thirty two-man teams participated in the annual spring handicap golf tournament at Willowbrook Country Club last Saturday and Sunday.
The team of Andy Turner and Johnny Akers took top honors firing a blazing 24 under par, a net score of 116 in the two-day event. Mander Johnson and Dillard Keen captured second place with a score of 118, 22 under par. Gury Bailiff and Paul Harris finished third at 119. Phillip Farmer and Robert Lester were fourth with 123, and Alvis Hunt and Jack Yates finished fifth place with a net 125.
Grundy Senior High School is still in the market for a new head football coach. Young Dickie Roberts, who had been hired for the position a few weeks ago, announced Monday that he had decided to accept an offer to become an assistant coach at Virginia Tech and would not sign a contract for the new fall term.
35 YEARS AGO
MARCH 10, 1988
Whitewood’s young Lady Indians captured the Buchanan County Little League girls’ basketball championship title Friday night with a close 30-26 victory over J.M. Bevins. Members of the seventh-grade championship team were Wilma Honaker, Crystal Wimmer, Jamie Horn, Crystal Rife, Traci Cantrell, Tonya Mullins, Regina Rife, Amy Meadows, Denise Holmes, Cindy Jewell, Sandy Horn and coached by Clyde Wimmer and Ebby Jewell.
Miller Richardson, Grundy’s incumbent mayor was unopposed in his bid for re-election. Ed Bunn, Percy V. Dennis Jr., and Paul D. Elswick in as council members for the coming four years. Council members will join holdover council members Phillip Justice, Rusty Lark, and Johnny Fleenor.
25 YEARS AGO
MARCH 12, 1998
Harold Trivett will sit as the town’s new mayor and Rebecca Shortridge will join incumbents Roger Powers and Phillip Justice to their seats on council joining holdover members Ed Bunn, Bob Hale, and Diann Hagy.
Matt Presley outdueled Robbie Cline in classic pitcher’s battle in game one and Council went on to sweep a doubleheader from Hurley 1-0 and 10-3 in Black Diamond District action last Tuesday afternoon (Apr. 28, 1998) at Council.
10 YEARS AGO
MARCH 14, 2013
Twin Valley High School celebrated Prom 2013, “A Mystical Enchantment,” in the gym on Saturday, April 27. The prince nominees were Shannon Adams and Josh Campbell. The Princess nominees were Megan Belcher, Ashleigh Keen and Raymona Keen. The King nominees were Logan Cantrell, Dalton Harris, and Michael Deel. The Queen nominees were Marsia Cox, Samantha Keene, and Morgan Pack. Winners include Queen Morgan Pack, King Logan Cantrell, Princess Ashleigh Keen and Prince Shannon Adams.
Grundy standout senior and two-time Group A state wrestling champ Justin Street inked a letter of intent Tuesday to continue his wrestling career at King University in Bristol, Tennessee. Street chose King over Appalachian State University.
Street was joined during the signing ceremony by his parents Julie Street and Teddy Street as well as his sister Kacey Street, GHS principal Leslie Horne and Grundy wrestling head coach Travis Fiser.