50 YEARS
JULY 26, 1973
Junior Robert Agee Glover of Grundy, was named to the Dean’s List at Berea College for the spring semester of the 72-73 year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List a student must be a regular student at the college, carry at least three courses and have grades for the term of B or better in all classes.
Featured Local Savings
Rhonda Presley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy H. Presley of Council, represented Council High School at the Governor’s School held at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, from June 24 to July 20. In addition to regular classes in social sciences, fine and performing arts, natural sciences and humanities, the students attended the National Ballet and the Cleveland Symphony at Wolftrap, Raisin at Arena Stage, Othello at Sylvan Theater, and Student Prince at the Kennedy Center.
35 YEARS
JULY 28, 1988
The Rev. Harry N. Hill, the new pastor of the Buchanan First Presbyterian Church, and his wife Peggy arrived in Grundy Wednesday, July 20. They are residing in the church manse on Slate Creek near Mountain Mission School.
Local students from the Japanese Karate Organization of Whitewood, recently placed in the AAU/USA National Karate Tournament. Placing in the tournament where Brandon Wimmer, sixth Kata; Heath Honaker, fourth Kumite and sixth Kata; Ronnie Ward, assistant instructor, second Kumite; Chris Hampton, sixth Kumite and fourth Kata and Dennis Wimmer, third Kumite, second Kata and fourth weapon. All of the Whitewood students trained as many as four hours per day to get ready for the event.
25 YEARS
JULY 30, 1998
Several area Church of Christ ministers and church members gathered together last Wednesday morning to celebrate the 44th consecutive year of their radio broadcast ministry, one of the longest-running broadcasts in the country. Billy Ford, Kevin Whitsett, Trevor Pierce, Jackie Miller, Krista Kuhns, Robin Melton, Kenny Melton, Rachel Park, George Melton, Mike Trent, Nedra Melton, Clarence Greenleaf, Bert Park, Tex Dales, Dave Melton, Charlie Cooper, Tom Cooper, Joe O’Neal and Mike Rife.
Brian Hurley has been named girls’ basketball coach at Whitewood High School. A 1985 graduate of Hurley High School and a 1990 graduate of East Tennessee State University, Hurley has been an assistant boy and girls’ basketball coach at Whitewood for the past seven years, including the past four years as the junior varsity coach for both the boys’ and girls’ programs.
10 YEARS
JULY 25, 2013
The Relay for Life of Buchanan County hosted the annual Survivor and Caregiver reception on Thursday, July 18, with 130 attendees made up of team captains, committee members and participants and 55 cancer survivors and or caregivers. Special recognitions and gifts were presented to Geraldine Stanley for surviving 47 years; Jim Childress as the oldest survivor present at age 88 and Rhonda Lambert as the youngest survivor at 37 years of age.
Taylor Justus, a rising eighth grader at Hurley, was chosen “Camper of the Week” by the coaching staff and assistants during last week’s 24th annual Co-Ed Summer Basketball Camp at the Buchanan County YMCA.