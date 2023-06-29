50 YEARS
June 28, 1973
Grundy Rotary Club installed new officers to serve for the coming year at a Ladies Night dinner Monday night at Dixie Cafeteria. Outgoing President is Linda Price and the officers included R.Y. Cooke, secretary; Rev. J.A. Shugart, president; Author Owens Jr., vice president; Keary R. Williams, board of directors and P.L. Williams, treasurer.
Several happy golfers was awarded silver at the conclusion of the annual member-guest tournament at Willowbrook Country Club Sunday afternoon including Dr. Lee Hess, Dr. Dave Stanton, Frank Smith, Mander Johnson, B.L. Ratliff, Jack Lark, I.J. Richardson, H.W. Smith, Jerry Merritt, Jim Lindsay, P.V. Dennis, Jr., Louie Harvath, Buddy Elswick, Haskell Mullins, Jim Potter, Russell Belcher, C. Louis Vaughn, Don Nicewander, Earl Dellinger, Bill Peraldo, Ralph Elswick and Willie Salyers.
35 YEARS
June 30, 1998
The Buchanan County School Board approved the following retirees Virginia Null, Garden Elementary; Betty Hurley, Grundy Junior High, Yvonne Ray, Council Elementary; Mary R. King, Hurley High; Mavis Shortridge, Russell Prater Elementary; Marie Hylton, Garden Elementary; Meldie Cruey, Whitewood Elementary; Ines Keene, custodian, Garden Elementary; Ruby Meadows, custodian, Garden Elementary; Monroe Lester, custodian, Hurley Middle; Irma Lester, custodian, Hurley Middle; Mae Rife, cook, D.A. Justus Elementary; Grace Osborne, Ballard Jackson, Frances C. Justice, bus drivers; and Curtis Compton, maintenance.
Whitewood’s young Indians took first place in the Richlands Minor League this past season with an impressive 15-3 overall record, Ryan Tolliver, Timmy Cole, Paul Cantrell, Anthony (Bear) Compton, William Compton, Derrick Wimmer, D.R. Gross, Daniel Cantrell, Michael Clark, Ben Compton, Eric Goss, J.T. Moore, and Ben Compton. The team is coached by Roger Vandyke, Tim Tolliver and Alan Wimmer.
25 YEARS
June 25, 1998
Miss Vansant Middle School was recently held and Amber Stacy, daughter of Jake and Donna Stacy was crowned Miss Vansant Middle School. Savanna Ratliff, the daughter of Robin and Ronnie Ratliff was second runner-up and Erica Lockhart, daughter of Jerry Lockhart and Rhonda Lockhart was first runner-up.
Twenty-five junior golfers attended Willowbrook Country Club’s annual free Junior Golf Clinic held last week at the nine-hole facility near Breaks Interstate Park. Winners in the chipping competition are Isabella Looney, Skylar Stiltner Dylan Tripett. Winners of the long drive competition are Cassidy McCoy, Clay Anderson and Dylan Triplett.
10 YEARS
June 27, 2013
The Chamber of Commerce installed a new slate of officers and a new board of directors for 2013 during the chamber’s annual spring membership meeting at Breaks Interstate Park. Chamber Officers installed included Cathy St. Clair, president; Pat Ratliff, first vice-president; Lyn Cornett, second vice president and Billie Campbell, immediate past president.
“Shootin Hoops” basketball camp, held last week at the YMCA, awarded several participants for their week-long efforts. Those participants are Dillon Reece, Irena Childress, Zach Gibson, Whitney Thompson and camp instructors were Joey Blankenship, Melissa Bishop, Cassandra Justus, Tonya Melvin, Samantha Lester, Chad Hagy, Alex McGlothlin and Harold Horne.