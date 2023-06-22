50 YEARS
June 21, 1973
The Grundy Lions Club installed officers for the new year at their regular meeting last Thursday evening, June 14, at Dixie Cafeteria. New officers in attendance were Murphy Miller, director; Pete Morozzi, tail twister; Richard Thornhill, secretary; B.J. Fuller, lion tamer; Joe Matney, first vice-president; James M. Swiney, president; Larkin Deel, second vice-president; Horace Van Meter, third vice-president; Terry Wilson, treasurer and Jerry Coleman, director.
Raymond J. Street, a Grundy businessman, is the sole Republican candidate seeking election to the Virginia House of Delegates from the Third Legislative District. Street was nominated by Buchanan, Tazwell and Russell County Republicans at their Third District Convention on June 11 in Richlands.
35 YEARS
June 23, 1988
Pack 739 of Big Rock, recently had five Cub Scouts to receive the Arrow of Light. The scouts were John Thompson, Ryan Deel, Jamie Bailey, Stewart Lester and Jason Lester. Danny Deel was the Webelos Leader.
The P.V. Dennis Elementary Beauty Pageant was held Saturday, May 21. The winner and runner-up were Heater Hawley, daughter of Ketta and Wayne Hawley, first runner-up, Micki Christian, daughter of Gerry and Gene Christian and second runner-up, Jessica Baldwin, daughter of Sherry and Russell Baldwin.
25 YEARS
June 18, 1998
The Devil Rays recently captured the 1998 Buchanan County Little League baseball championship title with an impressive 12-2 record. Members of the Devil Rays include Josh Looney, Wade Vanover, Jerami Bartley, Kris Stiltner, R.J. Coleman, Jimmy Cox, Garon Marcum, Chance Hamro, Kevin Stiltner. Josh Horn, Aaron Marcum, Lucas Larkhart, Zachary Johnson and coached by Jimmy Childress and Jimmy Marcum.
Vansant Elementary’s fifth-grade girls basketball team recently captured the 1998 Buchanan County championship. Members of the championship team includeKathleen Coffey, Kayla Watson, Mandy Tiller, Monica Cox, Mackinzie Smith, Casey Johnson, Emilee Crabtree, Jessica Ling, Amanda West, Ashley Boardwine, Sarah Hagy, Elizabeth Lindsay, Holly Hagy, Katelin Ramey and coached by Rudy Coffey and Brad Looney and Eddie Lindsay.
10 YEARS
June 20, 2013
A blast off the bat of Emily Kendrick and the Lady Tigers are state champions. In a Group A, Division 1 state title game Honaker came from behind to defeat Madison County 3-1 and claim the state title at Moyer Sports Complex on Sunday morning.
Susan Caudill and Steve Estep were recently installed as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron of the Florence Ann Chapter 133, Order of the Easter Star, Grundy. Other officers of the Florance Ann Chapter include Ollie Estep, Assoc. Matron; Bobby Reeec, Assoc. Patron; Nikki Stiltner, Secretary; Maxine Mullins Treasurer; Judy Clevinger; Contructress; Cammy Reece, Assoc. Cond.; Jennifer Stacy, Chaplin; Liz Stiltner, Marshal; Garnette Owens, Adah; Anna Rife, Ruth; Melinda Crigger, Esther; Billie J. Owens, Martha; Sandra Stiltner, Electa; Preston Hibbitts, Warder; Becky Bartley, Sentinel.