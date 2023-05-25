Miss Deborah Raines of Vansant, a student at King College, was recently elected as a representative to the Student Christian Council from the rising senior class. Miss Raines will hold office during the 1973-74 college year. Raines is currently the editor of the “Kayseean” college newspaper and is majoring in English.
Featured Local Savings
Commencement exercises for Grundy Senior High School’s 1973 graduating class of 227 seniors will be held June 8, at the school. Miss Sheilah Hale, daughter of Judge and Mrs. Pat B. Hale of Grundy is the valedictorian of this year’s graduating class. Miss Nancy Matney, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Matney of Patterson is the class salutatorian.
35 YEARS AGO
MAY 26, 1988
Kristen Cook, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Perry Cook was crowned Miss Garden High School at a pageant held at the school recently. First runner-up was Tammie Stanley, a junior at the school and second runner-up was Tracie Webb, a sophomore.
The Council High School Beta Club sponsored the annual Miss Council High School pageant. This year’s winner is Beth Ann Nuckles followed by first runner-up Tina Hurley and second runner-up Beverly Gilbert. Tina Hurley received a plaque for the most sponsors.
25 YEARS AGO
MAY 28, 1998
Honaker’s Jody Compton was named Black Diamond District player of the year in voting done last week by the league’s softball coaches. Joining Compton on the All-BDD girls’ softball first team were teammates Amy Vance, Kristen Jessee, Brandi Belcher, Rachel Bostic. Other first team selections included Tonya Yates, Tabitha Yates, Vanessa Castle and Amy Coleman from Haysi; Cindy Harmon, Marlena McGlothlin and Niki Deel from Council; Debbie Childress and Wendy Meadows from Garden.
Shelley Breeding of Council heads up the All-Black Diamond District girl’s tennis team for 1998. Breeding was the BDD singles champion and was awarded the BDD player of the year. Breeding and teammate Niki Deel were named BDD doubles champions. Councils’ 1998 BDD girls’ championship team members include Breeding, Deel, Jessica Owens, Jocelyn Hale, Sandra Harris, Jessica Jackson, Samantha Ratliff, Misty Hurley and Crystal Harris.
10 YEARS AGO
MAY 23, 2013
Grundy secured a tie for second place in the Black Diamond District by winning a game and a coin flip. The Golden Wave took the lead early and held on to a 9-6 win over Haysi Tuesday at Enoch’s Branch. Sophomore hurler Charles McCoy led the way on the mound and at the plate for Grundy, which took the lead for good with three runs in the first inning. McCoy went 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in three runs in the second inning and three more in the third to build an 8-1 lead.
Grundy High School soccer standout Amy Grace Ratliff scored the first goal of the game for Grundy who went on to post a 3-1 Clinch Mountain District win over the Honaker Tigers.