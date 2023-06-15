On May 24, 1973, Miss Sherry Breeding was chosen as the Junior Miss Fireman’s Queen at the Oakwood Fireman’s Beauty Pageant. Sherry is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Breeding of Rowe.
Featured Local Savings
Ronnie Shane Dale, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Dale of Maxie celebrated his first birthday June 2 with a small party. His paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Vadia A. Dale of Eau Gallie, Florida and the maternal grandmother of Madge Bennette of Maxie.
35 YEARS
June 16, 1988
Area residents were able to see first-hand this week what the third lane of a planned four-lane entering Grundy would look like. The new project begins to take place this week which will allow a four-lane road to enter Grundy.
Little Miss Council high school was crowned winner Rhoda Barton walked away with the title daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Barton, first runner up was awarded to Kelly Barton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Barton, and second runner up went to Miss Tonya Lester daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Junior Lester.
25 YEARS
June 11, 1998
Local girls Farmer, Fletcher, and Bishop prepare to compete for the YBOA championship in Orlando Florida. Farmer, Fletcher, and Bishop all rising seniors at Grundy High, have been playing together since the fourth grade. The Grundy girls said they are looking forward to representing their school at this years YBOA.
10 YEARS
June 18, 2013
Three Grundy High School students are published in the recent edition of Bluefield College’s The Bluestone Review. Freshman Kendra Dotson’s poem, “My Dream,” Senior Megan McCoy’s poem, “Write Your Blessings in Sand,” and Junior Sydney Owens’s poem, “Blue of the Night,” were selected from hundreds of entries.
Tyler David Johnson graduates from Hurley High School as schools Valedictorian followed by Tyler McKenzie Deel as Hurley High School 2023 Salutatorian.