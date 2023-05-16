Buchanan County residents awoke Saturday morning with the tragic news that Rocklick Board member Heath Harrison had passed away following a battle with cancer.
Harrison died in the early hours of May 13 at Buchanan General Hospital. During his time on the school board, Harrison served as both chairman and vice chairman of the board.
“Buchanan County was truly blessed to had Heath (Harrison) leading the charge for our education system,” Prater board member and current chairman of the Buchanan County School board member Jack Compton said. “He loved all children. I will miss my friend.”
Harrison, 51 of the Big Rock area of Buchanan County was a member of the Grundy High School Class of 1990 and serve as the Rocklick District school board member since being elected in 2012.
Featured Local Savings
The school board will need to temporarily fill Harrison’s position until the November general election.
North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan also shared sentiments on losing both a friend and a colleague.
“Serving on the School Board with Heath was an honor and a privilege,” McClanahan shared. “He was a friend that I went to school with and a great colleague to work with in serving our community. Heath was dedicated to the children and BCPS staff and made this known daily. His heart was big and everywhere he went people knew this by his actions and service to others. He will be missed.”