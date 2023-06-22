1b photo 2.jpg

“The Origin Project” 10th Anniversary Edition cover is pictured.

 Submitted photo

Buchanan County’s long list of published authors has risen significantly as students from Grundy and Hurley recently had work published in an anthology created by bestselling author and filmmaker Adriana Trigiani.

The students who participated in the year-long project which resulted in having a piece published in Trigiani’s “Origin Project” The 10th Anniversary, were Ruthie Blankenship, Kylie Hensley, Amelia Hunt, and Abby Tran from Hurley and Destany Armendariz, Sophia Belcher, Keyston Hartford, Savannah Lester, Ethan McClanahan, Anthony McCoy, Jay Newberry, Emma O’Quinn, Emma Rice, and Caleb Stiltner from Grundy. Each student who participated was either a member of Mrs. Amy Presley’s DE English 12 course or her English 9 class.

