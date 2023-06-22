Buchanan County’s long list of published authors has risen significantly as students from Grundy and Hurley recently had work published in an anthology created by bestselling author and filmmaker Adriana Trigiani.
The students who participated in the year-long project which resulted in having a piece published in Trigiani’s “Origin Project” The 10th Anniversary, were Ruthie Blankenship, Kylie Hensley, Amelia Hunt, and Abby Tran from Hurley and Destany Armendariz, Sophia Belcher, Keyston Hartford, Savannah Lester, Ethan McClanahan, Anthony McCoy, Jay Newberry, Emma O’Quinn, Emma Rice, and Caleb Stiltner from Grundy. Each student who participated was either a member of Mrs. Amy Presley’s DE English 12 course or her English 9 class.
At the beginning of the 2022 fall semester, the students were given a journal and during the school year, Presley would assign writing topics that strategically guided the student through discovering and reflecting on their own family’s story. Topics included collecting family recipes, reflecting on a special trip or holiday, composing a tribute poem to a beloved family member or friend, conducting oral interviews with an older relative and writing a piece similar to George Ella Lyon’s famous, “Where I’m From” poem.
Presley said the students were extremely engaged in the project, so much so that her DE English 12 class went further and completed research projects on a topic from Buchanan County history.
The students were then asked to submit one of their pieces from the journal to be published in Trigiani’s “Origin Project”. And on May 25, they saw their work published for the first time inside a finished copy of the “Origin Project” at the Buchanan County Public Library. While at the library, the students were able to meet the author for autographs, photos and words of encouragement as Trigiani was in town visiting the BCLP as a guest speaker for the library’s Lee Smith Speaker Series.
Rising tenth grader Ethan McClanahan said it was exciting to meet Trigani and raved about how personable she was to those in attendance. “To see my work in a published book is kind of like a dream come true also getting to meet the author of the book who by the way remembered everyone’s name and signed anything we wanted. I also want to give credit to my reading teacher Mrs. Presley for the opportunity and most of all God.
Recent Hurley High School graduate Amelia Hunt said it was an honor to be part of a project that captures the history and culture of this area. “It was an honor to me to have the opportunity to take part in this project,” Hunt shared. “I enjoyed getting the chance to speak out and inform others in our nearby surrounding areas about parts of Appalachian history that they may not have known about.”
Rising tenth grader Sophia Belcher was also thrilled for the opportunity and noted she was grateful for the opportunity to have her work published in a book. Belcher added that meeting Trigiani was a fun experience.
Presley said she was ecstatic that her students were able to participate in the project and wanted to especially thank Mrs. Teresa Matney of the BCPL, Mrs. Pam Tester (principal at HHS) and Mrs. Bridget Lester from HHS, and Mr. Mark Cooper from GHS (principal at GHS) for their support in making this project a reality for her students.
Trigiani’s visit to the library turned out to be a huge success not only for the students who were featured in the anthology but for all of those in attendance to hear Trigiani speak.
“Without the support of the Friends of the Library and the support of the community we would not be able to host guests as prominent as Adriana,” Children’s Librarian Teresa L. Matney expressed. “Adriana Trigiani was an amazing guest. She is a gifted storyteller who would have the audience in deep reflection one minute and then laughing the next. Trigiani enthusiastically signed attendees’ books and took pictures with them for more than two hours following her remarks.”
The BCPL, one of Buchanan County’s most prized gems is well known for its ability to attract well-known and extremely talented guests and next up on the Lee Smith Speakers Series will be “An Evening with Kelly Mustian” scheduled for July 20 at 6 p.m.
“This is just the beginning of what we can accomplish,” Matney said to the Mountaineer. “With the Friends of the Library, Adriana, and Lee herself supporting this series, I know our library will be able to bring some of the best authors in the country to the library.”
According to Wikipedia, Trigiani went to New York in 1985 after attending Saint Mary’s College in Indiana. Trigiani then made her off-Broadway debut in New York City as a playwright in 1985 at the Manhattan Theater Club with Secrets of the Lava Lamp, directed by Stuart Ross. From 1988 to 1998, she created scripts for television sitcoms, including The Cosby Show (1984) and its spin-off A Different World (1987). She was the writer and executive producer of City Kids for ABC/Jim Henson Productions, she was an executive producer and writer of Growing Up Funny, a television special for Lifetime that garnered an Emmy nomination for Lily Tomlin. Trigiani has written eighteen best-sellers in fiction and non-fiction, wrote and directed the award-winning documentary Queens of the Big Time (1996 Audience Award Hamptons International Film Festival and 1997 Palm Springs International Film Festival). And in 2018, coming off success from Big Stone Gap she directed Then Came You in Scotland, starring Craig Ferguson and Kathie Lee Gifford (screenwriter). She adapted her novel Very Valentine for Lifetime Television, it premiered in June 2019 starring Kelen Coleman and Jacqueline Bisset.