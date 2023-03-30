The Levisa River chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) based out of Grundy have honored local veterans for many years and their efforts have not gone unrecognized.
At the annual State DAR Conference in Richmond on March 19, the Levisa River NSDAR Chapter was selected for having the best commemorative event honoring Vietnam Veterans which was held on March 29 (the 49th anniversary of the Vietnam war) at the Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School in Oakwood.
There were approximately 100 people who attended that event last March including 40 veterans and their families.
In Jan 2023, several members of the Levisa River chapter compiled a binder highlighting the event and submitted it to the Chairman of Commemorative Events for Virginia DAR and was notified on March 19 that the event had been selected for having the best commemorative event honoring Vietnam Veterans.
“The chapter was thrilled to receive this prestigious award but are prouder of the soldiers who made this award possible,” the Levisa River chapter said in a letter to the Mountaineer. “Vietnam Era Veterans made great sacrifices fighting for our country and should be remembered and thanked for their service.”
The Levisa River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution once again will be honoring local Vietnam vets which will be held on March 29, the 50th-anniversary of the last troops leaving Vietnam (March 29, 1973).
“I call upon all Americans to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities that commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the Vietnam War,” member Brenda Ward said. “Across the country, American citizens are encouraged to recognize the sacrifices that these courageous veterans made during the Vietnam conflict. Brave young men from across Buchanan County answered their country’s call and fought fearlessly in the jungles of Vietnam. They came from across the county, each community sharing the heartaches and concerns of their families. Five of Buchanan County’s young soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifices. These young men were Godford Blankenship, Gerald Wayne Cantrell, Stoney Lee Deel, Luther Elmer Preston, and Roy Dean Wimmer. The memories of these brave soldiers who made the greatest sacrifice for freedom still lingers in our minds.”
Ward also noted that the Levisa River NSDAR Chapter is in the process of compiling a list of soldiers from the county who were in Vietnam. “Historic preservation is an important part of the work of the chapter and having a directory of names of men who served recorded in a central location will ensure that this piece of Buchanan County history will not be lost,” Ward added. “The directory will be placed in the Buchanan County Public Library. The chapter has collected approximately 150 names and is still in the process of searching for additional names. Names can be submitted to Brenda Ward on Facebook or emailed to wardbrenda3@gmail.com. In order to complete this project, the chapter needs the assistance of the community.”
The Levisa River Chapter, NSDAR was organized on October 7, 2000. Meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.