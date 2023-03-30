The Levisa River chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) based out of Grundy have honored local veterans for many years and their efforts have not gone unrecognized.

At the annual State DAR Conference in Richmond on March 19, the Levisa River NSDAR Chapter was selected for having the best commemorative event honoring Vietnam Veterans which was held on March 29 (the 49th anniversary of the Vietnam war) at the Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School in Oakwood.

