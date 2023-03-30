feeding my sheep.png

Feeding My Sheep Food Pantry volunteers picked up six pallets of food and laundry detergent to distribute to those in need.

For the second consecutive year, a Tazewell County ministry provided assistance to the Feeding My Sheep Food Pantry located in the Vansant section of Buchanan County.

The Richlands conjugation of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints arranged for 37,000 pounds of food and laundry detergent which was estimated at $40,000 to be delivered to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Richlands on March 3 to be shared between Feeding My Sheep Food Pantry and the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.

