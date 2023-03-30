For the second consecutive year, a Tazewell County ministry provided assistance to the Feeding My Sheep Food Pantry located in the Vansant section of Buchanan County.
The Richlands conjugation of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints arranged for 37,000 pounds of food and laundry detergent which was estimated at $40,000 to be delivered to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Richlands on March 3 to be shared between Feeding My Sheep Food Pantry and the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.
Feeding My Sheep volunteer Brenda Coleman said the food pantry picked six huge pallets full rice, spaghetti sauce, refried beans, flower, mac and cheese and laundry detergent.
“Feeding My Sheep survives from donations, nobody there takes any pay, not even our president,” volunteer Susan Coleman said in an interview with the Mountaineer on Friday.
She also noted the food pantry receives donations from many churches and other organizations including United Coal Company, and Good Samaritan out of Richlands Virginia. Coleman said every donation no matter the size helps. Coleman said Vansant Church of Christ donates peanut butter which their patrons enjoy and added that the Buchanan First Presbyterian Church in Grundy has taken up food for them in the past which has been extremely helpful.
Coleman said the food pantry is a non-profit and could always use either monetary or food donations. “The staple foods that people put on the table, that is the main things that are helpful,” Coleman added. “We always give them crackers, we always give some kind of sweets. We never have a give out were we do not give out cereal.”
Feeding My Sheep hands out food from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month.
To contact Feeding My Sheep Food Pantry about receiving food or to donate or volunteer, contact Reva Fields (Feeding My Sheep President) at 276-597-2645.