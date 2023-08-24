FMS Image 1 (2).jpg

Members of the Feeding My Sheep 10-year club include from left (seated) Ilene Shortridge, Hearl Shortridge, and Margaret Looney; standing from left are Reva Fields, Susan Coleman, Paul Hayes, David Owens, Iris Hayes, Sue Blankenship, Jerry Fields. The 10-year volunteers not pictured are David White, Nona White, Curtis Mullins and Debbie Foster.

 Submitted photo

A Buchanan County food pantry celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

Feeding My Sheep Food Pantry located in the Vansant section of Grundy celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug 12, with an anniversary party honoring its volunteers and partners.

