A Buchanan County food pantry celebrates its 10-year anniversary.
Feeding My Sheep Food Pantry located in the Vansant section of Grundy celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug 12, with an anniversary party honoring its volunteers and partners.
At the celebration, Feeding My Sheep outlined their accomplishments from the decade since its establishment in 2013.
Feeding My Sheep volunteers has recorded over 150,000 volunteer hours and during the celebration, the food pantry gave special recognition to 14 volunteers who have been with the organization from the beginning.
Those 14 volunteers honored included Reva Fields, Susan Coleman, Paul Hayes, David Owens, Iris Hayes, Sue Blankenship, Jerry Fields, Ilene Shortridge, Hearl Shortridge, Margaret Looney, David White, Nona White, Curtis Mullins and Debbie Foster.
“It means a lot, sometimes the food they receive from the pantry means the difference between going hungry when the food runs out and it’s still 10 days until your next check,” Debbie Foster, a member of the Feeding My Sheep 10 Year Club said. “Some will thank us with tears in their eyes for being there and doing what we’re doing. It is humbling to me to realize how much this pantry and being a volunteer means to these people.”
During the 10 years of operation, Feeding My Sheep has served 43,765 households and 99,736 individuals. The food pantry has received 4,595,325 pounds of food through donations and wholesale purchases and gives away averages of 105 pounds of food per household and 46 pounds of food per individual.
“When we started Feeding My Sheep in 2013, we had a house that the floors and ceiling where caving in, two outbuildings, one was used for office and the other had 10 house freezers in it,” Reva Fields said. “We also had a FLAVORICH freezer truck, and we had two seed trailers for dry storage. In 2016, the Clarke Foundation gave us money to buy the property and that put things in motion for us to improve the property. So, in 2017 we got a contractor who said it would be cheaper to demolish the old warehouse and build a new one. In 2018, we doubled the size of the new warehouse and in 2019, we built our offices on the end of the warehouse. At each stage we demolished the buildings we didn’t need anymore. Most of our clients are the elderly who need our services. We are continually trying to serve our community by making changes to suit the clients needs. We are getting more healthier foods through our partnership with Appalachian Harvest which is located in Duffield, Va. We also get fruits and vegetables from Food City and Walmart that we give away on Tuesday’s and Saturday’s of every week with the exception of the third Saturday of the month, which is the day we give out boxes of food.”
The food pantry now has everything under one roof along with a walk-in freezer and cooler. They have a forklift and a box truck and the last project was paving the parking lot. “We are so thankful to all our contributors for making all of this possible,” Fields added. “We are also thankful for our partners, Appalachian Harvest, Food City, Walmart and Good Samaritan for their free donations of food to our pantry.”