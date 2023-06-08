November’s general election will become much clearer following the June 20 Buchanan County Republican Primary.

The Republican Primary will feature races in the Knox District with incumbent Trey Adkins versus Pamela Tester Wilson. The Republican Primary will also feature a race in the North Grundy District between W. Ryan Clevinger and K. Lee Dotson, Jr. Eddie Sturgill and David Dose will seek the Republican seat in the Prater District.

