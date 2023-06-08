November’s general election will become much clearer following the June 20 Buchanan County Republican Primary.
The Republican Primary will feature races in the Knox District with incumbent Trey Adkins versus Pamela Tester Wilson. The Republican Primary will also feature a race in the North Grundy District between W. Ryan Clevinger and K. Lee Dotson, Jr. Eddie Sturgill and David Dose will seek the Republican seat in the Prater District.
The Republican nomination for the Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney race features incumbent Gerald Douglas Arrington R(I) versus M. Nikki Stiltner (R).
Republican nomination for the Clerk of Court is between Alisha Smith Stiltner (R) and Christie Coleman Stiltner (R).
Winners of the Republican Primary will join the following on the November ballot:
Knox
Jerry Scarberry (I)
Rocklick
R. Craig Stiltner R (I)
Danny Sawyers (D)
North Grundy
Rages Matney (D)
South Grundy
G. Roger Rife R (I)
Garden
Jeffery Cooper R (I)
Hilary Deskins (D)
Hurricane
Tim Hess R(I)
Harold Johnson (D)
Candidates for school board include the following:
Knox
Edna Endicott
Rocklick Brian “Doc” Looney
North Grundy
Angie Ward McClanahan
South Grundy
David C. Thornbury
James R. “Bob” Anderson
Prater
Jack Compton
Hurricane
Michael Thompson
Garden
S. Ray Blankenship
Commissioner of Revenue
Ruth Horn R (I)
Treasurer
Lonnie Keith Boyd R(I)
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Race
John C. McClanahan R (I)
Allen Boyd (D)
Clerk of Court
Beverly Tiller D(I)
Soil & Water Director
Bobby Looney
James N. Horn
Early voting is still available at the registrar’s office which will be open on June 10 and June 17 for early voting.