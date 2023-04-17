Local Democrats called to convention By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Apr 17, 2023 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several locals filed for candidacy on the Democratic ticket prior to last Friday’s deadline.Buchanan County Democratic Party Chairman Vern Presley calls for delegates to the convention on May 6 at 10 a.m. at Grundy High School.The following candidates have pre-filed for candidacy and will be voted on by the delegates at the convention: Featured Local Savings • Circuit Court Clerk—Beverly Tiller• Sheriff—Allen Boyd• Garden Supervisor—Hilary Deskins• Hurricane Supervisor—Harold Johnson• Rocklick Supervisor—Danny Sawyers.Delegates can still nominate candidates from the floor on that day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Law Recommended for you Top 3 Local Democrats called to convention Teacher shot by 6-year-old honored by Virginia Senate America's first heroes: Revolutionary War soldiers reburied Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView