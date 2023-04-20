RICHMOND, VA., — Levisa River National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) member Patricia Musick Hatfield was selected to receive the Women in History Award at State DAR Conference in Richmond on March 18.
This Women in History Award honors notable women who have made historical contributions to their communities. Pat has been involved in the preservation of genealogical documents for many years. In the early 80’s, she and two of her fellow Buchanan County DAR sisters Grace Ratliff and Maxine Mitchell were busy visiting cemeteries and recording inscriptions found on headstones.
Pat served as Director of The Buchanan County Public Library for many years. She was instrumental in creating the genealogy section of the library.
The library has an extensive collection of information suitable for research. After leaving Buchanan County, she served as Library Director for Smyth-Bland Regional Library, working tirelessly to develop a genealogy section that included information encompassing the region. In her quest for knowledge, Pat has completed 5 extensive training programs on genealogy that are provided by the National DAR.
She joined the Fort Maiden Spring Chapter of the National Society Daughters of The American Revolution (NSDAR) on October 11, 1998. In the fall of 1999, she became a member-at-large to organize a DAR Chapter in Buchanan County. Pat served as Organizing Regent for the Levisa River Chapter. The chapter quickly grew in membership using her vast knowledge of family ties and connections. Pat became actively involved in the work of state and quickly climbed the ladder of leadership. In 2010, she became Virginia State Regent. Pat was interested in highlighting the role Patriots from Southwest Virginia played during the Revolutionary War.
For her state regent’s project, display cases for the Abingdon Muster Grounds Interpretive Center were purchased. Soldiers from Southwest Virginia gathered at the muster grounds in Abingdon before heading west to Sycamore Shoals. Frontiersmen from Tennessee and parts of North Carolina joined the group as they marched across the mountains to fight at the Battle of Kings Mountain. The Battle of Kings Mountain was the first in a series of setbacks that ended in the eventual collapse of the British efforts to control the colonialist and end the Revolutionary War.
After serving at the state level as Regent, she was elected to serve as a Vice President General at National DAR, and then served on the Executive Board in the Dillon Administration. While serving as Librarian General, she was responsible for digitizing the Works Progress Administration (WPA) Records. Pat continues to be an active member of the State and National DAR where she continues serving on both state and national committees.
This prestigious award “Women in History” presented to Pat was certainly warranted. She has worked diligently to ensure future generations will have easy access to information which is readily available.