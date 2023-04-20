RICHMOND, VA., — Levisa River National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) member Patricia Musick Hatfield was selected to receive the Women in History Award at State DAR Conference in Richmond on March 18.

This Women in History Award honors notable women who have made historical contributions to their communities. Pat has been involved in the preservation of genealogical documents for many years. In the early 80’s, she and two of her fellow Buchanan County DAR sisters Grace Ratliff and Maxine Mitchell were busy visiting cemeteries and recording inscriptions found on headstones.

