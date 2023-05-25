The Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce candidates meet and greet took a dark turn minutes before the event was set to begin when a storm knocked out power leaving the large crowd and the candidates in the dark.
The event was held at the Appalachian School of Law’s appellate courtroom and was designed to allow the candidates to introduce themselves to their constituents.
With only light coming from the windows in the back of the room, the event went as planned and everyone had the opportunity to share their thoughts with the crowd.
Members vying for a spot on the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors in November who attended included Republican incumbents in Garden Supervisor Jeff Cooper, Hurricane Supervisor Tim Hess, Knox Supervisor Trey Adkins, South Grundy Supervisor Roger Rife and Prater Supervisor Drew Keene.
New Republican candidates in attendance included Pam Tester (Knox), Jerry Scarberry (Knox), Ryan Clevinger (North Grundy) and Lee Dotson (North Grundy). The only Democrat candidate in attendance was Hilary Deskins (Garden).
Running for Commonwealth Attorney and in attendance included incumbent Gerald Arrington as well as his opponent Nikki Stiltner. Current county Treasurer Keith Boyd and Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Horn was in attendance as well as Circuit Court Clerk candidates Alisha Smith Stiltner and Christie Coleman Stiltner.
During the event each candidate introduced themselves and due to the lack of light, was limited to one question each.
Local attorney Tom Scott was the mediator for the event. Scott’s question for the supervisors dealt with transparency by the board. Scott said he commended the current board of Supervisors for broadcasting the monthly meetings of Facebook and by zoom but asked if each supervisor agreed with the footage being deleted following the meeting.
Scott asked, “Would you as a member of the board of supervisors support leaving the meetings up for future viewing?”
He said the second part of the question was how each candidate would make the actions of the board more transparent to the public.
Rife was the first to answer to speak on the topic and said he does not use Facebook and he would rather discuss issues with the public face-to-face but did not have an issue with it. He said the meetings are not for the supervisors, it’s for the public and noted that the meetings should always be open to the public. Rife said he makes himself transparent by letting his constituents know he is always available by phone.
Scarberry then spoke and began by saying he felt that each meeting should be left on Facebook following the meetings as a record for people to go back and view. He said the minutes should be also made available to the public for the public to view.
Adkins said he also did not have an issue with the meeting being accessible on the internet. He then added he wanted to be transparent and wanted to address an elephant in the room.
“Everybody knows there is some issues going on with me and I just want to reassure everybody that’s going to be cleared up,” Adkins said. “We have got special agents with the FBI looking at this stuff. They’re looking at a phone call that was made — a terrorist threat in the board of supervisor’s government center — an active gunman. A local attorney was involved in that and the conclusion setting it up with the state police. There was not a 911 call made, it was called directly to the state police. So, I look forward to that getting cleared up, my name being cleared. Some things that concern me of people’s relationships on Facebook, gay individuals and their drinking party and things wanting to lead our county. That’s what I want to be transparent about, that’s not me and I don’t believe in and don’t support it and we as Christians shouldn’t support it.”
Tester said she also agrees with being transparent as a board and believes that Facebook opens many doors for many different people. She said a lot of people don’t have the option to attend the meetings and it is a good opportunity for them to sit in their leaving rooms and listen to what is going on with their local government.
“The one negative thing I have to say, as leaders of the county and leaders of our school system, I think behind closed doors we can hash things out with each other — we can agree to disagree — we can butt heads — we can do whatever we need to do but when we come before our county the public, I think we have to present a united front. Sometimes I get discourage, I hear other comments being made that there is a lot of arguing and a lot of abrasive behaviors, we are elected, hired to represent the voters and I think we owe that to them. Always present ourselves in the best positive light we can.” Tester also agreed that posting the meetings is a good idea.
Cooper said the board currently does Facebook and Zoom and the meetings are open to the public. He added that the agenda is on the table when you come and you can also participate in the meeting. “We are very transparent,” Cooper added. “I promise you if we had the meeting on the front lawn of half of the people in Buchanan County, they would walk in the house. Cooper explained that one of the reasons the meetings are removed from Facebook is the public comment section. “When you are a board of supervisor, you get accused of everything you can think of,” Cooper added.
The public comment section has been enabled as of late.
Cooper shared one comment that he saw accusing the board of going into a closed session to divide money. “That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard in my life,” Cooper said.
He expressed that he works for people out of town and he don’t want them to see that type of stuff. Cooper said a closed session is a necessity when it comes to personnel matters and not wanting surrounding counties to jump in a steal a potential business that may want to locate in our area. Cooper also discussed revamping the county’s website to help become more transparent.
Deskins said she also believes the county’s website could use work and be valuable in making the board become more transparent. She said she is in favor of having the meetings streamed on Facebook and available by Zoom but also believes the public should have an opportunity to comment and ask questions. “Right now, the public can watch but they can’t ask questions,” Deskins added. “It would be nice if maybe someone was there watching typed in questions. That would be a little more transparency. I also believe if we would put that meeting on the website rather than on Facebook. That is a more appropriate place for people to see. I also believe the minutes should be up, right now they have to be requested. The minutes are not posted anywhere, not that I can find.” Deskins also added that the supervisors should get out of doing so many closed sessions.
Hess said as far as transparency this current board always has public comments at its meetings and always make the meetings available to the public by Facebook and Zoom. “We usually never have anyone wanted to comment on Zoom, but they are open to do that,” Hess said. “Our minutes, I don’t know how often they are updated but they are on Buchanan County online website. I don’t have a problem if we leave it on Facebook, I don’t have a problem with that.”
Clevinger said he 100 percent thinks the meeting should be left up on Facebook, but there are times your advised by legal counsel and have personnel issues that has to be discussed in closed session. “That is to protect the personnel that you are discussing,” Clevinger added. “It is not any kind of secretive behavior, but you will have times your legal counsel will advise you to have a closed-door session. Clevinger said the minutes and the meetings should be left on the website.
Dotson said he also agrees that the meetings should be left up on the internet. “If it’s in the North Grundy District, I will not hide anything from the taxpayers,” Dotson said. “The taxpayers fund us and we shouldn’t hide nothing. If I was elected, I would open up J.M. Bevins as a community center and I would ask the North Grundy residents to come and talk to me, accordingly, listen to me and find out what is going on in our district. We represent the taxpayers and they need to know what’s going on and how we spend their money. Sometimes we spend money on stuff that’s crazy. We will spend $10,000 to send somebody to Disney World when we got roads that need fixed. I can take $10,000 and pretty much patch all Slate Creek. I agree it needs to be left up.”
Scott asked the commonwealth attorney candidates their thoughts on the state’s violent crime sentencing guidelines and how would the candidates work with colleagues across the state to reform the guidelines and if they believe the guidelines needed reform.
Arrington said the guidelines are designed to make sure sentencing is consistent across the commonwealth. “However, that’s not the case, some judge’s sentences are more harshly and other sentences more lenient,” Arrington noted. “I am actually a member of the board of directors and have been. I was elected by my peers in 2015 to the Virginia Associations of the Commonwealth Attorneys and we worked tirelessly together to lobby and advocate for stronger criminal penalties, for criminal justice reform that is positive, not negative as the reform we saw in 2021 where the guidelines were changed to include the acceptances of responsibility which lowers the low end of the guidelines by half. Again, those are recommendations to the court. The court has the ability to deviate upwards or downwards, and we routinely argue for sentences above the guidelines. Now sometimes we are given that and sometimes we are not. And sometimes in cases we go below the guidelines because justice is not a one size fits all situation.”
Alisha Stiltner said she does believe the sentencing guidelines due to the 2021 amendment (acceptances of responsibility) should be reformed. “I understand the reason it was done and accepting accountability is part of the criminal justice process for everyone that is charged with a crime,” Stiltner explained. “However, it doesn’t play out the same way across the board always. And for us to sit up here and say one sentencing is the right sentence for every crime is the wrong answer because every crime is different and all facts and circumstances has to be taken into account when we are sentencing any offender. As to reform and how I would work across the ward. Mr. Arrington said he is on the board, if I am elected hopefully, I can take over that position and do the same as he has and fight to change what I believe was a wrong move by the sentencing commission in 2021.”
Stiltner added that she has been an assistant commonwealth attorney in the past and when a conflict of interest is presented, it’s easy, you get a special prosecutor. “When you know that charge happens, get a special prosecutor then, don’t wait three days until right before a holiday so a bond hearing can happen without someone being there,” Stiltner said referring to the case involving Adkins. “Do it then.”
Scott asked Boyd on his thoughts about collecting properties for delinquent taxes and what his plans for the future to ensure taxes in Buchanan County is collected.
Boyd said he has made it known that he dose not want to sell anyone’s property and that is the last thing he wants to do. “However, they are going to be circumstances where that is going to be the only choice and the only option available,” Boyd said.
He added that for decades some people had not paid their taxes in Buchanan County without anything being done. He said that there are people who come into his office arguing if they even have to pay taxes. Boyd stated that taxes are a necessity of government and we pay taxes to fund the different projects and then noted that there were 5000 parcels of property delinquent when he came to office that totaled $5 million.
Boyd said he has sold 50 parcels of property since he took office and all of them were delinquents for over 20 years and each person were offered a payment plan to keep them.
Horn was asked about the county’s property tax maps and its GIS data online and how there have been inaccuracies found in the data in the past and what efforts she would take in her office to convince the appropriate individuals to correct it and how she would personally support that endeavor in her compacity.
Horn, the current Commission of Revenue for Buchanan County said that has been the toughest issue since taking office and that the GIS is not controlled by her office. It’s under the board of supervisors. “A long time ago the county hired a firm to do the mapping and over the years it has need to be corrected,” Horn said. “I agree the lines need to be corrected because the lines on the county GIS is not always correct. I would encourage the board of supervisors to solely do that. I am the keeper of the real estate records, that is my responsibility. I get ever month a transfer list from the circuit court clerk that tells me who owns property in the county. I don’t have any control on saying where it is on the map.”
Scott then asked the two Circuit Court Clerk candidates how they would modernize the clerk’s office and make documents available for the public online.
Christie Stiltner said she knows a lot of people do not like change but change needs to happen when it improves or makes things better. Stiltner informed those in attendance that she would mirror what Wise County is doing by digitizing all Buchanan County records.
“Residents would be able to upload and process deeds, wills, garnishments and payment options which are not available in our clerk’s office today,” Christie Stitlner added. “I will take advantage of all supreme court training classes that has not been currently kept up to date.”
She noted that there are so many technologies there that the clerk’s office could implement today while keeping its data safe.
Alisha Stiltner said modernization is the platform she is running on. She said she has contacted and met with five different clerks who go through independent individuals for their computerization. She added that they offer options that the supreme court does not. “As court is going on, our clerks should be updating criminal cases as the judge makes those decisions — that is not currently being done right now.”
She said it has taken her sometimes as long as two months to receive a disposition from the court and that is unacceptable. Stiltner asked if that is happening in her department, is it happening in other departments and if so people can fall through the cracks.
“You are going to have people out here needing to be monitored, committing more crime and that’s unacceptable,” Alisha Stiltner added. “Our deeds should be scanned in immediately. By doing that we are saving time and paper which saves taxpayer dollars.”
Stiltner concluded by saying that Buchanan County is behind the rest of the state in modernizing the clerk’s office and that is why she is running for office.
One of the biggest topics discussed by attendees was the lack of Democratic candidates in attendance. Buchanan County Democratic Chairman Vern Presley said in a letter to the Mountaineer on May 19 said that although their candidates were invited to the event, he had never received any information about the event or format. “After I spoke to the moderator about the event and initial planning, our candidates reached a consensus not to attend since all Democrat candidates have not been certified and the fact that the Republicans have more than one candidate for one office. We believed that this type of event should be planned and scheduled after both parties have selected their respective candidates.
Presley sent a letter to newly appointed Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce executive director Amanda Shafer prior to the event saying he understood that the meet and greet was initially planned to feature the Republican primary candidates and that no Democratic candidates intended on being present.
Presley asked Shafer if she could schedule a similar event once both parties have selected their respective candidates.