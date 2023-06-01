Members of the Levisa River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution helped restore WWW II records at the Buchanan County Courthouse. Those in attendance includes from left Nina McClanahan, Rita Rife, Frannie Minton (Levisa River NSDAR Regent), Beverly Tiller, Tobe Rife, Doris Rife, Brenda Ward, and Kathy Altizer.
Since 2013, Levisa River NSDAR Chapter has applied for and received grant money from the Ratcliffe Foundation for the restoration and scanning of deteriorating legal documents at the Buchanan County Courthouse.
These historically significant documents contain permanent records of deeds, wills, and marriage certificates dating back to the 1800’s. These records are now preserved for future generations. Many of these collections were deteriorating quickly and without assistance from the Ratcliffe Foundation would in time have deteriorated beyond use. The chapter has been able to preserve 5 Fiduciary Settlement Books, 14 Deed Books, and 5 Criminal Order Books. The community can view these restored documents either at the Buchanan County Courthouse or on line at the Library of Virginia. Without restoration efforts, there was a real danger that a part a Buchanan County history would have been lost forever.
This year, four volumes of World War II military discharge records were restored. These records were a real eye-opener! Looking at these records, one realizes that there were hundreds of men from Buchanan County who served during the war. There are still a couple of volumes that need to be preserved.
On May 23 members of Levisa River NSDAR Chapter met at the courthouse to view the newly restored documents. The chapter was privileged to have Tobe Rife and his wife Doris present for the viewing of the newly restored records.
William (Tobe)Rife is a member of the Ratcliffe Foundation and a long-time employee of Smiley Ratcliffe. Levisa River is thankful for the cooperation and assistance Beverly Tiller, Circuit Court Clerk, has provided in assuring that Buchanan County’s history is preserved for future generations. None of this would have been possible without the generous donations from the Ratcliffe Foundation.