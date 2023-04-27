Each fall, Levisa River NSDAR Chapter sponsors three essay contests for Buchanan County Public School students. All schools receive the contest information.
Fourth Grade
Students from Riverview and Twin Valley wrote essays titled, “What the American Flag Means to Me.” This contest is sponsored by Virginia NSDAR.
Grades 5-8
Students in grades 5-8 from Twin Valley Elementary School participated in the American History Contest. Their topic was, “Delegate to Second Continental Congress.” Students were asked to imagine being a delegate during 1775-1776. They were to choose a colony to represent and elaborate on, “What will be important for you to accomplish for your colony?”
DAR Good Citizen Awards are presented to high school seniors who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. Only one student per school is honored as a DAR Good Citizen. Once a school has selected a nominee, the student must complete a rigorous set of guidelines that includes writing a timed essay without any assistance or reference material. The essay is written within a two-hour timeframe. Twin Valley High School and Grundy Senior High were the only schools to participate.
The Levisa River NSDAR Chapter hosted an Awards Ceremony on April 20, 2023 at Grundy Baptist Church. The chapter served pizza, salad, chips, and dessert to the honoree, their parents, and family members. Approximately 70 people attended the ceremony.
The chapter extends a special thank you to the Buchanan County Public Schools for allowing us to sponsor these contests. A special thank you goes to Melissa Goodman and her staff of teachers for their willingness to work with students in grades four through seven.
Also, Riverview Elementary School’s Fourth Grade History Teacher, Donna Childress, deserves lots of credit. All her students submitted essays. The guidance counselors at Grundy Senior High and Twin Valley High School worked tirelessly with the DAR Good Citizen Contest.
Levisa River NSDAR Chapter is extremely proud of the accomplishments of the students in Buchanan County. It is inspiring to see the smiling faces of the winners and their proud families.