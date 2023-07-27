New legislation could ease the burden on surviving family members of miners who passed away due to black lung disease.
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey (D-PA), and John Fetterman (D-PA) reintroduced legislation to support family members of miners who have passed away due to black lung disease.
Currently bureaucratic requirements place unnecessarily strict burdens of proof on survivors in order to access the benefits to which they are entitled. The Relief for Survivors of Miners Act would ease restrictions to make it easier for miners’ survivors to successfully claim benefits.
“The last thing grieving families in Virginia’s mining communities should have to worry about is whether or not they’ll be able to put food on the table or a roof over their heads,” Sen. Warner said. “But too often survivors of miners who have lost their lives to black lung are denied the benefits they deserve because of unfair and unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles. The Relief for Survivors of Miners Act will alleviate this burden for families going through the worst time in their lives.”
Specifically, the new legislation would:
• Re-establish a rebuttable presumption that a miner’s death was due to black lung if they were disabled due to pneumoconiosis at the time of death.
• Improve access to legal representation for miners and survivors of miners to ensure that individuals are not unable to secure benefits due to a lack of financial resources.
The legislation also:
• Requests that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) provide a report to Congress on the financial impact of recouping interim Department of Labor payments in order to determine the financial impact of black lung benefits and interim payments on black lung beneficiaries and the government.
• Requests that GAO look at other ways to improve the black lung benefits claims process for survivors of miners.
Kaine said Virginia’s mining communities have made tremendous sacrifices to power our nation and the families of miners who lost their lives to black lung disease deserve our support. “This bill is critical to removing unnecessary red tape that has prevented families from accessing benefits and expanding resources to help families secure the support they need,” Kaine added.
The Black Lung Benefits Act (BLBA), passed in 1976, provides monthly benefits to eligible surviving family members of coal miners whose deaths were due to black lung – a disease caused and worsened by long-term inhalation of coal dust. These benefits are either paid for by coal mining companies or the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. Currently, due to restrictions associated with the Black Lung Benefits Program, survivors must establish that black lung was a substantial contributing cause of death – a burden of proof that is often difficult to meet since autopsy reports may not specifically cite black lung, and instead reference related conditions.
“When a miner dies, their families are left not only grieving and planning a funeral, but they also often lose the benefits they relied on for groceries and paying the bills. The Relief for Survivors of Miners Act will make their lives a little easier and help to make sure that families are not left in poverty after their loved ones die,” Vonda Robinson, Vice President of the National Black Lung Association said.
Earlier this year, the senators urged the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to evaluate the adequacy of black lung benefits to ensure they meet the income and healthcare needs of disabled miners and their families. Last year, Sens. Warner, Kaine, Casey, Brown, and Manchin introduced The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act, legislation to make needed updates to the Black Lung Benefits Act to ensure Congress is fulfilling its commitment to the nation’s coal miners. To help fulfill those promises, in August of 2022, Congress approved a permanent extension of the black lung excise tax to fund the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund (BLDTF) that provides health insurance and a living stipend for those impacted by black lung as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.