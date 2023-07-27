New legislation could ease the burden on surviving family members of miners who passed away due to black lung disease.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey (D-PA), and John Fetterman (D-PA) reintroduced legislation to support family members of miners who have passed away due to black lung disease.

