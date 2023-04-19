Many Appalachian School of Law students received a rare opportunity earlier this month as the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit held a special session of court on the Grundy campus as part of a tour called “Law School Sessions.”
“Law School Sessions” provide law students at schools within the Fourth Circuit - which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina - the opportunity to experience an appellate court proceeding.
Appalachian School of Law Dean B. Keith Falkner joined students during the court proceedings.
Featured Local Savings
“Many, if not most, law students never observe a formal appellate court hearing,” Falkner said. “This invaluable experience also provided ASL students with a rare opportunity to meet and interact with federal judges on an informal basis.”
Fourth Circuit Chief Judge Robert L. Gregory, along with Judges Albert Diaz and Stephanie D. Thacker, heard arguments in two civil cases and one criminal case with each case involving 40 minutes of argument by counsel.
Following the cases, the three judges engaged in a question-and-answer session with Appalachian School of Law students. The judges and their law clerks also attended a later reception and luncheon with the students.