Area fifth graders were educated about their local ecosystems in the creeks of Buchanan County last Thursday in the annual “Kids in the Creek” event.
“The Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District was honored to have the fifth grade students of Buchanan County attend the Kids in the Creek program on Thursday, April 6, 2023,” Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District Education Specialist and District Manager Jeanne Presly said. “This event was held to make students aware that water is a vital force in our life. We would like to thank all of our team members and sponsors for their help in making this an enjoyable event for the students.”
The annual event is sponsored by the Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District and other local entities and is designed to allow fifth grade students from each of the four Buchanan County Public Schools to rotate through various stations and participate in hands-on activities while being taught about the environment. Large fish tanks were on display with fish caught from the Garden Creek section of Buchanan County along with other creatures that are found in local creeks.
Featured Local Savings
“It was a great pleasure for Buchanan County 4-H and Extension Office employees to participate in,” Sandy Weekley, Buchanan County 4-H Agent stated. “The event was well organized and we always enjoy and appreciate the opportunity to provide “hands-on” education for youth to gain more ecological knowledge, increase environmental awareness and learn good environmental habits.”
Students also waited their turn to receive hands-on coaching from avid fly fisherman and Appalachian School of Law student, Jay Callahan. Students practiced casting with an authentic fly-rod in the parking lot of the former Grundy National Bank building, in front of Rife’s.
“The library is grateful that the Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District invited us to be a part of such a wonderful event,” said Teresa L. Matney, the Children’s Librarian at the Buchanan County Public Library. “Helping students to learn about the aquatic life in our local creeks and rivers hopefully will empower them to preserve our county’s environment. We all have a part to play in making our community a better place. After speaking with fifth grade students from Council, Hurley and Riverview, I know they are up to the challenge.”
The following is a list of agencies and people who gave presentations during the event: Appalachian Sustainable Development, Buchanan County Litter Office, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Department of Wildlife and Recreation, Department of Forestry, Todd Perkins, Jay Callahan, Department of Environmental Quality Adam Quinley, Miranda Quinley, Conner Quinley and the Buchanan County Public Library.
Sponsors for the event included Alpha and Omega Service and Repairs, Legacy Bank and Food City.
Additionally, students were given a backpack filled with literature from the Virginia Department of Forestry, Department of Game and Inland Fisheries as well as a certificate from the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries recognizing the students as Future Angler for successful participating in the Fishing Education program.