Area fifth graders were educated about their local ecosystems in the creeks of Buchanan County last Thursday in the annual “Kids in the Creek” event.

“The Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District was honored to have the fifth grade students of Buchanan County attend the Kids in the Creek program on Thursday, April 6, 2023,” Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District Education Specialist and District Manager Jeanne Presly said. “This event was held to make students aware that water is a vital force in our life. We would like to thank all of our team members and sponsors for their help in making this an enjoyable event for the students.”

