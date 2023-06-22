Retired Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department chief Joe Ward (center) was recognized along with his wife Doris Ward (left) and Becky Cook (right) for his 50 years of service, 38th as chief during the WVFD’s Kids Fishing Day held on June 17, behind the WVFD.
ABOVE: Pictured are some of the volunteers for the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department’s Kids Fishing Day on Saturday in Whitewood. RIGHT: One of the nearly 100 fishermen, along with their family members, in attendance at the event.
Garden District resident Chanan Cooper caught a total of six trout in just a few hours during Saturday’s Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department’s Kids Fishing Day.
Submitted photo
Retired Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department chief Joe Ward (center) was recognized along with his wife Doris Ward (left) and Becky Cook (right) for his 50 years of service, 38th as chief during the WVFD’s Kids Fishing Day held on June 17, behind the WVFD.
Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer
ABOVE: Pictured are some of the volunteers for the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department’s Kids Fishing Day on Saturday in Whitewood. RIGHT: One of the nearly 100 fishermen, along with their family members, in attendance at the event.
A large crowd turned out for the first-ever Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department “Kids Fishing Day” event.
Nearly 100 boys and girls of all ages and their families lined the banks around the WVFD on June 17, with their sights set on catching the biggest fish.
“The kids fishing was a huge success we stocked Dismal River with one thousand trout,” Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department secretary and event planner Robert Rife said. “We had ninety-three kids registered to fish on the river and a tank filled with fish for smaller children. We gave away bicycles and fishing gear along with a lunch that included approximately two hundred kids and parents.”
Featured Local Savings
The Kids Fishing Day was held to honor the WVFD’s 50th year of service to the Whitewood community (organized in June 1973) as well as a celebration for the retirement of longtime Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Ward’s
Rife said Ward was a chartered member and has served as chief for 38 of his 50 years. Ward was also given a commemorative clock from the department that was engraved with a message to Ward.
Among the many prizes given away were 30 bicycles, fishing poles and tackle boxes. A free lunch was provided that consisted of hotdogs, chips, cookies and a drink.
“We had a good turnout and I appreciate all of you,” Rife said during the event. “Today we are looking for members and if any of you are interested in joining the fire department, we would like to talk to you. We got a good group of men here who are hard workers.” Rife told those in attendance that there are charter members who started the organization still active today. The department’s first fire truck, a 1941 Chevrolet Fire Truck, was on display at the event.
Rife said the department would like to thank the following sponsors, Jeff Cooper Garden District Supervisor, Sun Coke Energy Jewell Coke Operations, Coronado Coal Operations, Noah Horn Well Drilling, Freddie Tatum Polar Bear Ice, Jeanne Presley and Big Sandy Soil and Water District, Payne’s Outlet, Brenda Jackson and Cub Scout Pack 752.”
Ronnie Taylor is the current WVFD chief and Ricky Rife is assistant fire chief. If anyone is interested in joining the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department contact Robert Rife at 276-259-6196.