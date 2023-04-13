Book worms will be fighting back against litter bugs on April 22 as they celebrate Earth day.

The Keep Buchanan County Beautiful Committee and The Friends of the Buchanan County Public Library are partnering to clean up our community and spread the love of reading to children. For each bag of litter collected on Earth Day, the Friends of the Buchanan County Public Library will receive $1. These funds will go to support the library’s mission of promoting literacy.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you