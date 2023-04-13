Book worms will be fighting back against litter bugs on April 22 as they celebrate Earth day.
The Keep Buchanan County Beautiful Committee and The Friends of the Buchanan County Public Library are partnering to clean up our community and spread the love of reading to children. For each bag of litter collected on Earth Day, the Friends of the Buchanan County Public Library will receive $1. These funds will go to support the library’s mission of promoting literacy.
“I am very happy to be a part of bringing both groups together to make our county a better place,” said Pat Clayburne, the Hurricane District Keep Buchanan County Beautiful Committee member. “There is no reason for anyone to litter. The county offers curbside garbage pickup and everyone should use it, but as of right now we have a lot of litter on the ground and the only way to dispose of it is for someone to pick it up.”
Getting it picked up has been the focus of Buchanan County’s Litter Officer, Austin Looney. Looney, who was hired in August of 2022, has been very active in coordinating volunteers to help remove litter from the roadsides, hollows and streams in the county.
“We are trying to make it easy to volunteer,” said Looney. “Those volunteering can pick up free trash bags at the library prior to and on Earth Day. Litter can be picked up any place in the county at the choosing of the volunteer and left in the ditch line. They can call the library to report where the bags of litter can be picked up.”
Volunteering is one of the most rewarding and fulfilling activities a person can experience.
“Anyone who volunteers with us will gain the satisfaction of helping to clean up our county and they can feel good about putting books in the hands of children,” said Children’s Librarian, Teresa L. Matney. “Earth Day is a great day to do some spring-cleaning outdoors and I hope that a lot of people will join us.”
To encourage more citizens to get involved, Matney has issued a “One Bag Challenge” to her fellow citizens. Citizens are encouraged to pick up at least one bag of trash in Buchanan County during the month of April and send in a picture of themselves with their bag to the library’s Facebook page. The pictures will be posted until May 1 and a person submitting will be randomly chosen for a gift card. The challenge was inspired by similar program in Pulaski County, Virginia.
“We want to recognize those in our county that are working to keep Buchanan County beautiful,” said Matney. “Hopefully, by showing your friends and neighbors picking up the trash you throw out will cause people to think twice before littering.”
For more information or to volunteer, contact the library at 276-935-5721.