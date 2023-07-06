With the 45-day deadline approaching the school board decided to allow a judge fill the vacant Rocklick school board seat.
The seat became open following the death of Heath Harrison who succumbed to cancer on May 13.
During the school board’s June 19 meeting, Prater school board member and board chairman Jack Compton made the motion to appoint Harrison’s wife Pam Harrison as the Rocklick school board member until November’s election.
Featured Local Savings
Compton attended the meeting by video leaving Knox school board member and vice-chair Robbie Cline conducting the meeting.
“I am going to make the motion that we put Mrs. Harrison in to fill her husband’s last six months at the request of Mr. Harrison right when he first got sick,” Compton said.
Garden school board member Ray Blankenship seconded the motion, but it failed following a 3-3 tie with Compton, Blankenship and Cline in favor of Pam Harrison and North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan, South Grundy school board member David Thornbury and Hurricane school board member Mike Thompson in opposition.
McClanahan then made a motion to appoint Brian “Doc” Looney who is running for the seat in November to the seat which was seconded by Thompson. Both McClanahan and Thompson said Looney was the only candidate to reach out to them.
During the discussion Compton said at the board’s last meeting, we came to a consensus that no one who is running for the seat in November would be in the running for it due to receiving an advantage over the other candidates. “Now we got three running, what are you going to tell the other two that are running that we are going to give an unfair disadvantage to, when Mrs. Harrison is not running,” Compton expressed. “The previous boards has gone along and put the family member in to finish it out, not only the school board but board of supervisors.”
“Not all,” McClanahan replied.
Compton told McClanahan to go on and vote no and tell Pam Harrison, “no.”
McClanahan said she had already voted no. “I have no problem with Pam (Harrison), and I have no problem with Heath, my problem is the ulterior motive that I feel like you are trying to do Mr. Compton,” McClanahan said.
“You’re the one that cost the county $22 million by voting to build two schools, now what ulterior motive did you have for that,” Compton added.
Cline interrupted and called for a vote which resulted in Thornbury, McClanahan and Thompson voting in favor of Looney taking the seat while Compton, Blankenship and Cline opposed. The 3-way-tie resulted in the motion failing.
Thornbury then made the motion to put Traci Evans who is already certified and running for the seat in November and McClanahan seconded the motion. That motion also failed in a 4-2 vote with Blankenship, Thompson, Compton and Cline voting no and Thornbury and McClanahan voting in favor of Evans.
Compton then made the motion for Buchanan County Public School’s superintendent Sherry Fletcher to contact the judge in the morning for him to make a recommendation or fill the position.
The board did not take any further action on Compton’s motion as they agreed that the 45 days provided by law to fill the vacant seat of the deceased would be up within a week and the judges will be required by law to appoint someone to that seat until the November election.