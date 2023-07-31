A Buchanan County Circuit Court judge appointed Frankie Dean “Buckey” Blankenship to Rocklick School board seat.
judge Pat Johnson signed an order appointing Blankenship as the interim Rocklick District School Board member on July 14 bringing the school board back to a full seven-member board.
The Rocklick seat became vacant on May 13, when then board member Heath Harrison lost his battle with cancer. Following Harrison’s passing, the board failed to agree on an interim replacement for Harrison’s seat during the 45-day period given by law. During the board’s June meeting, members agreed to petition the court to make the appointment following votes for three different candidates failed.
In a meeting between the board and judge Johnson earlier this month, the board withdrew its petition for the court to appoint someone to the Rocklick seat and voted to keep the board at six members until Jan. 1 when the new board begins.
In a letter from judge Johnson to the school board and board attorney Ben Street on July 14, Johnson said after careful consideration of the statements made during the hearing and recognizing the current issues facing the school system, “I strongly believe that the Rocklick District is entitled to representation and the entire community is deserving of a full school board.”
Johnson continued by saying he is appointing Frankie Dean Blankenship as the interim school board member for the remainder of the term.
“Mr. Blankenship is a well-respected member of the community, possesses a deep understanding of the local school system dynamics and concerns,” Johnson added. “Through the candidates previously voted on by the board were all well-qualified, I felt it would be inappropriate to appoint anyone who was nominated and voted on yet did not carry sufficient votes to be named to the interim position. Mr. Blankenship is not seeking elective office and his dedication to the betterment of the Rocklick District and the Buchanan County School System make him an ideal candidate for the interim appointment.”
Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent Sherry Fletcher said it was Judge Johnson’s decision to appoint Mr. Frankie Dean Blankenship to represent the Rocklick district as the Rocklick District is entitled to representation and the entire community is entitled to a full school board.
In June, Prater school board member and board chairman Jack Compton made the motion to appoint Harrison’s wife Pam Harrison to the Rocklick seat (Compton attended the meeting by video leaving Knox school board member and vice-chair Robbie Cline conducting the meeting), stating it was the late Harrison’s wish for his wife Pam to fill his position for the remainder of his term. That motion failed as well as separate motions to appoint Brian “Doc” Looney, Josh McCoy and Traci Evans, who are all running for the Rocklick seat in November.